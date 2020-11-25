A 69-year-old inmate at Goose Creek Correctional Center died Sunday of complications related to COVID-19.
This is the first reported COVID-19 related death of an inmate in custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections, according to a department news release issued Sunday.
The inmate, who was not named in the release, had underlying health conditions and was transferred to Providence Hospital in Anchorage on Friday morning. He died two days later.
The inmate was serving a 90-year sentence for first-degree murder and had been in custody since 2006. His projected release date was April 4, 2046.