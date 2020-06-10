A 61-year-old inmate died Tuesday after being found unresponsive in his cell at Anvil Mountain Correctional Center in Nome.
Corrections officers found Zenon Habros at 5:17 p.m. and provided aid until emergency medical services personnel arrived. They pronounced Habros dead at 5:35 p.m, according to a news release issued by the Department of Corrections today.
Habros was the fifth person to die in Corrections Department custody this year.
Habros had been in custody since his May 26 arrest on charges of kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. According to online court records, Habros' charges stem from three separate instances in 2010, 2015 and May 18 of this year.
Habros' next of kin have been notified. No foul play is suspected, and the incident is under review by Alaska State Troopers and the state medical examiner's office.
