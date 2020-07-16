An inmate at Anchorage Correctional Complex died in an Anchorage hospital Monday after being found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday morning.
Aaron John Samuel Lamont, 27, had been in custody since April 20 on charges of felony third-degree criminal mischief and probation violations.
Lamont is the sixth inmate this year to die while in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections
According to a department news release Wednesday morning, correctional officers and medical staff at the facility immediately provided aid after Lamont was found unresponsive at 5:50 a.m. Saturday.
Medical personnel continued those efforts as they transported Lamont to Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage. Lamont died at the hospital on Monday, according to the release.
Lamont’s next of kin have been notified. Foul play is not suspected.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.