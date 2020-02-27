Two people were injured after a homeowner used gasoline to start a fire in a woodstove and burned the house down, according to an Alaska State Troopers news release.
The home was located on Fourth Street near Bear Avenue in Delta Junction. Troopers were notified of the fire at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, but the structure was a total loss.
Delta Medical and Fort Greely Fire and Rescue transported two people to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was available Thursday morning.