A group of resource development industry stakeholders has filed a lawsuit challenging the certification of a proposed ballot initiative seeking to overhaul the state’s oil and gas tax system.
The group, which includes the Alaska Chamber of Commerce and the Resource Development Council for Alaska, filed the lawsuit Friday and alleges the signature-gathering process to get the initiative on the ballot violated state law.
The lawsuit claims that Vote Yes for Alaska’s Fair Share, the group seeking the tax system changes, hired two out of state firms to help collect the signatures. One is based in Texas and one is based in Las Vegas. The civil complaint alleges the group of out Nevada offered to pay signature gatherers more than the statutorily allowed $1 per signature.
“Advanced Micro Targeting offered to pay an amount that is greater than $1 per signature for the collection of signatures on a petition by advertising that it would pay signature gatherers $3,500 - $4,000 per month plus bonus, and that it expected 80-100 signatures per day, six days per week in return for such compensation,” the complaint alleges.
The industry group seeks an injunction invalidating the proposed ballot initiative.
Vote Yes for Alaska’s Fair Share released a response to the allegations calling the lawsuit “baseless” and “an affront” to voting Alaskans.
“Surrogates for the international oil producers apparently agree Alaskans will vote in favor of getting a fair share of revenues from our three largest and most profitable oil fields. As a result, they have filed legal action to take away Alaskans’ right to vote on the Fair Share Act,” the statement reads. “It is no wonder the international oil producers and their surrogates do not think they can defeat this common-sense initiative at the ballot box. We are confident the courts will uphold Alaskans’ right to vote on this critical initiative.”
The industry stakeholder group also includes the Alaska Miners Association, Alaska Truckers Association, General Contractors of Alaska and Alaska Support Industry Alliance and is represented by Holland & Knight LLP.
