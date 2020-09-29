On Oct. 6, Fairbanks North Star Borough voters will choose between two candidates for Seat E on the borough’s school board for the next three years. Voters have two options: incumbent and former principal Tim Doran and Jeffrey Rentzel, an Air Force veteran and part-time juvenile justice officer.
While the two share former experience in education, Doran and Rentzel differ in a number of ways, including the direction the district should be going and curriculum choices.
Tim Doran
Doran, originally from the Bronx in New York City, has lived and worked across the United States and in other countries throughout his lifetime in education. The retired Denali Elementary School principal of 23 years considers himself a transplant, having lived in Alaska for 45 years, 30 of them in Fairbanks..
After retiring in 2014, Doran began volunteering at the University of Alaska Museum of the North, but his passion for education has never wavered, he said.
Doran and his wife have two grown daughters, both of whom went through the public school system in Fairbanks. Both daughters still live in town, which allows Doran to be close to his grandchildren, who are also enrolled in Fairbanks’ public school system.
“I’ve got almost 40 years in education and I just love watching kids grow and develop and engage in their own education process,” Doran said. “When I retired, one of the things I looked for was a way I could use my experience in a way to serve my community.”
Three big challenges face the school board, Doran told the Daily News-Miner: the continuing struggle of conducting eduction amid COVID-19, decreased funding from the state in recent years and the upcoming search for a new superintendent. Current Superintendent Karen Gaborik announced her intention to retire soon.
“I’ve probably been involved in more superintendent searches that anyone in town,” Doran said with a laugh, noting many of those took place when he was a principal in town.
Schools must take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously but in-person contact with others is a vital part of education as long as it’s done safely, Doran said. This means perhaps the usage of a hybrid model utilizing some distance education and some in-person instruction, with face covering and mask usage for most, increased sanitation and smaller class sizes.
One controversial topic the board faced this last year involved proposed curriculum additions that would add elective classes in history and literature focusing on women’s history, Black and Indigenous history and LGBTQ history.
While the proposed classes would be electives — meaning students or parents who took issue with the classes could choose not to participate — the subject matter sparked fierce debate between community members who felt it important to provide inclusive education to a diverse range of students and others who called the proposed subject matter inappropriate.
Doran said he feels the curriculum selection process is “sound” and allows for community members, parents, students and teachers to provide input at various levels. He also supports the expanded list of potential electives for students to choose to take.
“I think our efforts to look at inclusive curriculum, to try to include our students and their broad and diverse perspectives is important. I think one thing that is sometimes a misconception is the thought that recognition is instruction. Just because somebody reads something or researches something, doesn’t mean that that is what they’re going to decide to do or be,” Doran said.
“I support diversity and different perspectives because it leads to better understanding by students of the world around them that they will be entering after graduation.”
Jeffrey Rentzel
For Rentzel, the focus should be more on traditional, core curriculum.
The Air Force veteran has lived in the Fairbanks area for more than 20 years, first arriving in Alaska to serve on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson outside of Anchorage. Quickly tiring of Anchorage’s “city life,” Rentzel took a position as a juvenile justice officer in Fairbanks.
Rentzel retired 10 years ago but later returned part time to serve as an on-call officer. He said he missed working with young people.
Rentzel lives in the Fairbanks area with his wife and their 16-year-old foster son, who Rentzel said he and his wife are in the process of adopting.
“I have a daughter and my wife has a daughter, both are adults, but we decided we loved having kids around,” he said.
Partnered with his drive to help youths, Rentzel said he was motivated to run for the school board because he is concerned a lack of adequate education causes individuals to become “burdens on society.”
“They can’t get jobs, they can’t fill out job applications; I’ve even had young men [in the youth justice system] who couldn’t even read or write,” Rentzel said. “I felt the school system was doing a serious disservice.”
Rentzel is also concerned about Alaska’s test scores, which he calls “unacceptable.”
Too much money is spent on administration and not enough in the classroom, Rentzel said, adding that he feels too much energy and focus is put on diversity training and “special interests.”
“It’s just that they’re concentrating all on that and not looking at the basic education of our children,” he said, emphasizing the importance of basics such as reading, writing and math.
To that end, Rentzel feels the specific history or literature electives proposed last year are unnecessary because the subject matter is already being taught.
“I don’t think we need to specify or have special classes. When you study U.S. history, you are already learning Black history or Hispanic history or even gay history,” Rentzel said. “But focusing on one special group, that’s not what I’m for.”
The focus needs to be on teaching what’s important, Rentzel said, noting he would support the idea of pay increases for teachers in an effort to slow turnover rates.
Also, students need to return to school in-person, he said.
“Right now in my eyes they’re not learning, and that’s a problem,” he said. “I think the schools should be open with standard hygiene practices, frequent hand-washing, don’t stand too close to others.”
Rentzel personally isn’t a huge fan of wearing face masks, noting how uncomfortable they are. But he wouldn’t be opposed to encouraging mask usage as long as it wasn’t mandatory.
