Democrat Joe Biden is the new president, and Alaska’s two Republican senators reportedly attended Wednesday’s inauguration.
Sen. Dan Sullivan wore his Alaska flag tie and cufflinks that belonged to the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens with the engraving, “To hell with politics, do what’s right for Alaska,” according to his press office.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski posted a picture from the inauguration on her Instagram account and put out a statement vowing to look for common ground with the new administration.
Later, Sullivan put out a statement also pledging to work with the Biden administration while criticizing one of the new president’s first acts, which was signing an executive order putting a temporary moratorium on oil and gas leasing in the non-wilderness Coastal Plain, 1002 Area, of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Sullivan also said he “stands ready” to work with the new president on COVID-19 vaccine distribution and economic recovery.
Attempts to learn the whereabouts of Congressman Don Young on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
In her statement, Murkowski acknowledged the historic nature of the swearing in of Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and first woman of color to hold the nation’s second-highest office. She said Harris “is an inspiration to women around the world.”
“I may not always align with the viewpoints of this administration, but no matter how different our opinions or challenging the subject, I have and always will do my best to build consensus that is in the best interest of all Alaskans. I’m counting on the Biden administration to do the same,” the statement from Murkowski read.
“We face great challenges as a nation. We must redouble our efforts to work through our differences and seek common ground, to put the divisiveness and turmoil of the last few months behind us, and move forward with respect, optimism, and hope.”
She congratulated the new president and vice president.
The cuff links worn by Sullivan were a gift from the Mat-Su Republican Women’s Club in 2015, according to the senator’s press office.
Sullivan also congratulated the new president and vice president in his prepared statement. He thanked the law enforcement officers and National Guard members, including some from Alaska, who traveled to Washington D.C. to help with inauguration security.
Sullivan said the inauguration continues an “important, unbroken tradition of America that speaks to the strength of our democracy.”
“As the new president, Joe Biden has the opportunity to follow through on the rhetoric we heard today in his speech about unity,” read the statement from Sullivan. “I hope that President Biden comes to understand that America did not give him a mandate to kill good paying jobs and hurt hard-working families across our nation.”
