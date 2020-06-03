Golden Days is a go.
The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the annual celebration will take place in July as planned as other events in Fairbanks and Interior Alaska have canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Golden Days celebrates the city’s founding and gold rush history.
This year, however, events surrounding the normally weeklong celebration will look different and have a different approach when it comes to public participation.
“We’re excited to be able to offer some off-the-cuff ways to do things,” Chamber President Marisa Sharrah said, adding she’s fond of a sign on display at the Tanana Valley Farmers Market that reads, “Please be patient. This is our first pandemic.”
While popular events like the Rubber Duckie Race, street fair and Grande Parade are slated to occur, spectator and visitor participation aspects are still being worked out, Sharrah said, noting that more details on events will be announced as they are finalized.
Currently, the Rubber Duckie Race, in which hundreds of yellow rubber ducks float from the Wendell Street bridge to the Cushman Street bridge, will be livestreamed with results posted later in the day. The Grande Parade will see a twist in that it’s being called a “reverse parade” — decorated floats will remain at a standstill at the Tanana Valley Fairgounds while guests will drive their own cars through a specific route.
The street fair will no longer take place solely in downtown. This year, small groups of vendors and booths will be scattered at different locations through Fairbanks with attendees able to visit each site, or “pod,” as the chamber is referencing them. Street fair-goers will have a map denoting the location of each pod of vendors, with each pod likely containing a vendor, an artist’s booth and an informational booth, Sharrah said.
“We are working with businesses that might want to be hosts to figure out where each vendor is going to be,” she said.
Golden Days plans, though, could change as details become solidified throughout June. Sharrah emphasized that spectators and guests need to keep abreast of changes via the chamber’s website and Facebook page.
“We need the community to tune in to know what’s going to be different,” she said.
Sharrah also said the chamber is encouraging all guests and visitors to adhere to health guidelines put out by the state, including proper social distancing, wearing a mask in public and frequent hand-washing, while attending the celebrations.
“It’s accessible to everyone, and safety is our No. 1 priority,” she said. “Follow the basic steps, because it will keep our businesses open.”
Golden Days is scheduled for July 18 in Fairbanks. Updates to events can be found at www.fairbankschamber.org and www.facebook.com/FairbanksChamber.
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.