The local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is advocating for an improved approach to policing and will participate in hiring a new Fairbanks police chief.
Fairbanks City mayor Jim Matherly released the list of organizations invited to participate in the hiring process last week, including the NAACP.
NAACP officials saw the step as an improvement.
“The fact that he is allowing us to be on the hiring committee is huge progress to bridge the gap between the police department and citizens,” NAACP President Bennie Colbert said. “It seems like we are starting to communicate effectively.”
Colbert said that he will likely represent the organization in the hiring committee, though this decision might change if other candidates come forward. The hiring committee will screen the candidates for the police chief role and provide the mayor with their advice on hiring.
“I think what we are looking for in the new chief are the same things that a lot of people are looking for in the world,” Colbert said. “First of all, we are looking for diversity. We are looking for a person of color, for a black person, to be considered for that role. We want to know that the hiring practices are opened up for recruitment.”
NAACP members have been advocating for a diverse police chief hiring committee for months, with Helenmarie Matesi saying at several City Council meetings that the committee should reflect the community and include people representing and working with marginalized communities.
“The new police chief should be empathetic to the needs of the people who can't necessarily speak for themselves,” she said.
Colbert said the NAACP started to collaborate with the last police chief before she left, and he hopes to continue that relationship
“We as a people felt that our voices would be heard,” he said. And that’s what we want: we want to be heard and we want our opinions to matter and be taken into consideration.
Unrelated to the hiring committee but related to the NAACP advocacy in regards to policing, the organization released a statement Sunday on policing.
In that statement, the NAACP members highlighted their belief that every Fairbanks resident has “the right to respectful, safe, and equitable police protection and conduct regardless of age, race, gender, religion, sexuality, mental or physical health status.”
“We are purring down on paper a statement on how a police force should look and and act,” said Matesi, who has been shepherding the statement through the Police Accountability Workgroup.
The statement describes the importance of having an integrated approach to policing that includes addiction and mental health advocates.
“We have a lot of mental health issues in the community and we want to make sure those things are addressed before fatalities happen,” Colbert said. “In Fairbanks and in Anchorage, we had cases where de-escalation could have been done before shooting a suspect and having that person die.”
According to the statement, in the past 5 1/2 years, there have been 43 people killed by Alaska law enforcement officers.
Matesi said that before releasing the statement, the NAACP researched the work of other NAACP chapters and talked to police officers to make sure their statement includes various perspectives. She added that the local chapter of NAACP consists of people from various backgrounds and races.
“We have all kinds of people in our community,” she said. “It’s not two black people sitting in a closet making statements. Our committee reflects our community. What we have in common is the desire for justice in policing and equity.”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.