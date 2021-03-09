When it comes to challenges and complaints in the Fairbanks Police Department, the leading police chief candidate, Ron Dupee, says improvements are underway.
In July, the police department asked employees the main issues within the department and for ideas to improve them. They invited a contractor, Confluence Consulting, Inc. to hold a sensing session, the results of which were given to the News-Miner. The session was conducted in July 2020 when former Chief Nancy Reader was in charge of the department.
“The session was done several months ago, and we’ve already addressed the majority of those issues,” Dupee said. “We’ve been working on those non-stop since that came out, and we’ve completed almost all of the tasks on that list.”
Communication and transparency
When it comes to communication with the public and transparency, employees cited in the sensing session document said that “90% of the community does not know what the chief looks like” and the portrayal of the department has been “one-sided and unbalanced.”
To understand community needs better and to present a rounded image of the Fairbanks police, Dupee said the department is now meeting with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force, and school district officials. He also highlighted a collaboration with the Crisis Now group to develop a mental health program for the city of Fairbanks.
To increase transparency, the department reviewed policies and updated them at the city of Fairbanks website.
“Anyone who wants to see what policies and procedures that we are using can go right to the website now and have those so they know exactly what we are doing and why we are doing it,” he said.
Staffing
The lack of people in the department “has put extra burden on the current employees to perform additional duties,” according to the sensing session document.
The staffing issue is not new to the law enforcement field overall, but Fairbanks adds a unique spin to the challenge, said Eric Jewkes who worked in the department for 25 years and served as a chief for about three years.
“It’s a unique scenario,” Jewkes said. “We are pretty small, but we have large-city crime problems. It’s not like a small city where nothing ever happens. In Fairbanks there are things that happen, but at the same time you don’t have a staff of 400 people.”
The department has five new people in training and just filled the crime scene investigator position, which should take some of the work away from the officers, Dupee said.
To bring in new people easier, the department started using an electronic application process and plans to finish improving the background check process in the next month or two, Dupee said.
“We are working on getting more people hired and getting more people on the street,” he said. “The electronic application process allows us to do the written test online and physical fitness test pretty much anywhere in the U.S. and so we are able to get applicants into our process a lot easier.”
Training
Lack of on-going training sessions was another hot topic of the sensing session. “Training is essentially non-existent,” the document reads. “Basically, officers are left on their own to improve their skills without guidance.”
Jewkes said this has always been an challenge since the officers are expected to perform a wide variety of tasks, but with low staffing the issue only worsens because it is harder to schedule training while maintaining enough officers on the street and not asking them to do the training on their days off — which does happen, according to the sensing session document.
“There is that balance of how do you train all these new people when you don’t have people because you need people to send other people for training?” he said. “The blanket is only this long and you have to cover the table and you have to shuffle it and move it back and forth like that.”
Dupee said that since summer, the department started more training, including courses on implicit bias, de-escalation and intervention, and among other things, use-of-force training and earlier leadership training.
Leading the department
In summer, spirits in the department seemed to be low, according to the sensing session document.
“The environment is so toxic that they don’t want to come to work and they constantly worry that they are in trouble and will be yelled at and threatened,” the document states. Employees also complained about micromanagement and no space for sharing their ideas with the chief.
Dupee said that in his leadership, he wants to focus on creating the environment of safety and support, listening without judgement, respecting someone’s individual abilities and removing obstacles to help them succeed.
“Really, what I like to do when an officer or someone comes to me with a problem is to allow them to develop a solution and work through that with them and allow them to do the work, right?
A good work environment is necessary to bring in and keep new people, especially in a small department like this, Jewkes said. “The city does not have an endless stream of money which they can throw at people and bring them here in golden handcuffs, so they need to create an environment where people are happy,” he said.
In a small department, connecting to the employees on the personal level gains more importance.
“These people who work for you, you know who they are, you know their lives, you know their kids, you know their family, you know their situation,” Jewkes said. “I think it’s unique and it provides some great opportunities to have that interdepartmental loyalty that motivates people to stay there because if you care, they will care.”
Dupee said that the department is planning to develop programs in-house to bring the department closer together.
“We have one of our captains working on Family Range Day so that we can bring everybody and their families out this summer, to have a barbeque together and just get to know each other, you know, being able to hang out.”
Dupee was selected for the police chief position by Mayor Jim Matherly and was waiting to be approved by the Fairbanks City Council during a Monday evening meeting.
“I look forward to this coming to finalization and we’ve got a lot of work to do and we just need to get moving and get it done,” Dupee said earlier on Monday.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.