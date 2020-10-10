When it gets to 50 below zero, Cindy Damario puts on as many layers as she can, gets her hand warmers out and turns up the heat in her car to the maximum. But it still feels cold.
Damario works as a newspaper carrier, and her six-hour night shift takes her around Fairbanks, rain or shine or snowstorm to deliver the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. In her 18 years as a carrier, she has never wanted to quit.
“I like being out at night, and after doing this for a while, you grow fond of your customers,” she said. “Plus, you are your own boss.”
Damario, whose nightly routes take her through the Hamilton Acres, Shannon Park, and Lemeta neighborhoods, is among nearly two dozen drivers who deliver the Daily News-Miner throughout the year. Without carriers, the nation’s printed newspapers wouldn’t get anywhere; they are the final part of a lengthy chain of tasks that occurs every day.
Today is International Newspaper Carrier Day, an annual observance created by the Newspaper Association of America to highlight the important task of delivering news and other information to the community. International Newspaper Carrier Day is a part of National Newspaper Week, the first full week of October.
In Fairbanks, people value receiving newspapers to their doors, said James McKinney, the night customer service coordinator for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
“For a lot of people, getting a paper is their morning ritual,” he said. “Without that ritual, they can’t start their day right.”
Another Daily News-Miner carrier, David Catiller, drives up to 150 miles a night delivering the newspaper so that it’s there each morning for customers. He said he personally calls people who have questions or concerns, and, in turn, customers call to thank him for doing his job.
“I pride myself in my integrity,” he said.
Damario said her customers show their appreciation too and leave the porch lights on, write “Thank you” notes and give her compliments such as “the best newspaper carrier ever.”
“And that’s a pretty big deal,” she added.
Some nights, especially during summers, newspaper carriers get to talk to their customers, both Damario and Catiller said.
“It’s nice when you can say “Hi” to someone,” Catiller said.
But for the most part, driving to deliver the news is a solitary job.
Damario enjoys putting on the “Coast to Coast” radio show for her night rides, and Catiller loves watching the aurora borealis and noticing wildlife, from moose to porcupines to bears.
“Sometimes I think I should buy a GoPro and put it on my car,” he said. “I see auroras and animals almost every night.”
While for Catiller delivering newspapers was his first job back when he was a boy, Damario said she chose this career path after giving birth to her daughter and realizing that she wants to spend the daytime with her. Taking the night shifts delivering newspapers allowed her to be with her family and keep a source of income, she said.
Catiller also said that being a newspaper carrier is a great choice for him.
“It’s a good job,” he said. “It pays well; you get to meet new people. And I enjoy serving people.”
