Gov. Mike Dunleavy touted his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and announced multiple policy proposals, such as legalizing gambling, ramping up sex crimes prosecutions, boosting the agriculture industry and offering land vouchers in lieu of the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend.
The Republican, a former teacher, is a little more than halfway into his four-year term and made his third State of the State address on Thursday. It was broadcast from his office in Anchorage “due to complications created by the COVID-19 global pandemic.”
Dunleavy said Alaska is closer than ever to achieving a gas line from the North Slope.
He said the state must find ways to be less dependent on Outside for securing needs, such as food and medicine.
“While we must continue to be an exporter of resources, we must also ensure that we have the capabilities to create and enhance new sectors of our economy to go it alone in the event of a future disaster,” he said.
He said the Port of Seattle, the most important port serving Alaska, nearly closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You have to wonder, where would this have left us?” he said.
The governor said he will be investigating whether Alaska can support a pharmaceutical industry and looking for ways to make it easier for farmers to secure land.
In the half-hour speech, he announced plans to propose several new public education initiatives, including increasing funding for public homeschool programs and establishing summer camps to help children boost academic skills. He also wants to take action to improve reading skills.
Dunleavy said his administration will continue to look for regulations that can be repealed or simplified. He said Alaska can no longer deny itself the revenues that could be collected from a gaming industry.
He said he is proud of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and gave credit to top officials with the Department of Health and Social Services. Alaska has the third-lowest fatality rates among the 50 states and is leading in the national vaccination effort.
On the state budget, Dunleavy reiterated his proposal to provide Alaskans $5,000 from earnings of the Alaska Permanent Fund to help weather the economic crisis associated with the coronavirus outbreak.
Last month, Dunleavy released his spending proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1, calling for the biggest dividend in state history, no change to the K-12 education funding formula, a $13.5 million increase to public safety and the first statewide bond proposal in almost 10 years.
Dunleavy also wants to enact a government spending cap and to require a vote of the people to pass new taxes.
State senators and representatives, who began the 32nd Legislature on Jan. 19, say the state budget, which is heavily reliant on earnings from the permanent fund, is Alaska’s most pressing issue. Dunleavy’s proposal to provide mega dividends is getting criticisms even from some fellow Republicans.
Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki, of Fairbanks, said he wished to hear more details on the multiple proposals by Dunleavy.
“I expected a little bit more detail as to what he really wants to accomplish and how he plans to move the agenda items forward,” he said.
Kawasaki said the address felt more like a news conference than a State of the State speech and he missed having Dunleavy deliver it from the floor of the Legislature.
In the address, Dunleavy made no reference to a signature-gathering campaign to oust him on accusations of incompetence and misuse of state funds. The Recall Dunleavy Campaign is aiming for a referendum in July. The campaign needs about 72,000 signatures and has reportedly collected about 50,000 so far.
Alaska’s governor is a husband and father of three who came here in the 1980s and found work at a logging camp. He went on to earn a degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and became a teacher, principal, superintendent, school board member and state senator. In 2018, voters elected him governor by a margin of about 20,000 votes or 51.44% over his nearest opponent, Democrat Mark Begich. Dunleavy’s brother, Francis, an investment banker, donated $400,000 to his campaign.
