Two candidates are running for House District 4 to represent residents of an area that covers the Goldstream region on the north, and Ester, University Hills, Farmers Loop and Steele Creek on the south.
Democratic incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins is seeking a second two-year term. Republican Keith Kurber is a first-time political nominee.
Grier Hopkins
Hopkins, 37, was born and raised in Fairbanks and spent most of his life in the Goldstream Valley, where he lives now, together with his wife, Kristina Miller; and their dogs. They are expecting a child in May.
Hopkins graduated from West Valley High School, and the only time he was away from Alaska for long was when he went to the University of Washington to obtain a bachelor’s degree in anthropology.
“It taught me to understand people whom I don’t agree with,” he said.
Hopkins previously served as a legislative aide and worked at the labor union, National Association of Educators, to advance the interests of educators in different Alaska regions. He has been involved in multiple community organizations, such as being treasurer for Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association and a trustee for the Fairbanks Central Labor Council and helping organize mock legislation hearings in West Valley High School and helping Miss Alaska prepare for Miss United States competition.
Hopkins said he is running for reelection “for defending Alaska’s long-term future against budget cuts, vetoes, and to move Alaska forward.”
“There is a lot of good stuff there left to do,” he said.
Hopkins doesn’t support the budget cuts for the University of Alaska and has voted for increased funding for the university. Nor does he agree with the idea to shrink the state’s spending by cutting the School Bond Debt reimbursement program, which pays some of the costs for school construction and maintenance. He explained that the state made a promise to reimburse for those spending and should keep its word.
“Going forward, we can decide how the state wants to be involved,” he said. “But going back on the promise given to voters is not OK.”
To address the mounting budget deficit, Hopkins said he supports the idea of spending less. He said that one area where the state can tighten the budget in the Department of Corrections.
“I don’t think we should be opening up prisons,” he said. “We could take that money and put it to better use.”
One idea of how to redistribute that money is to spend them on rehabilitation services, which can “mean less crime and more jobs,” he said.
When it comes to accessing the state funds, Hopkins said he believes Alaska should not exceed the allowable 5.25% draw on the Alaska Permanent Fund Earnings Reserve account. The account is usually used to pay the permanent fund dividends, to inflation-proof the fund and to pay for some government operations.
He also said that when it comes to the PFD formula, which right now reflects the average market performance of the fund, he would like it to be based on revenue from multiple sources.
“The dividend does not reflect the health of Alaska, but it reflects the health of Wall Street,” he said.
Hopkins also thinks the state should be careful in how it uses Constitutional Budget Reserve, which has been sharply depleted in recent years. He said it should be used to pay for protection and recovery from disasters such as earthquakes and fires instead of for general state expenses.
“It’s our emergency saving account,” he said. “We shouldn’t be looking at it as a spending option.”
Hopkins said he thinks Alaska should change its oil tax system but added that if the oil industry will be taxed more, it’s important to think about investing that additional money and preserving it for the future.
On the topic of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he pointed out the rising cases and criticized leaders who don’t wear masks in public, saying it’s important to lead by example.
“That’s the number one thing we need to expect from our leaders,” he said, adding that he believes in extending the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration that is set to expire in November.
“Look at the numbers,” he said. “We are not out of the pandemic. Hospitals are going to need support, schools are going to need support — if we don’t extend the emergency declaration, we are not going to have the ability to act as quickly as we need.”
In a second term, Hopkins said he would want to focus on a plan for a short- and long-term economic recovery.
“We need to keep the economy as the number one thing in our minds, whatever decision we are making,” he said.
Keith Kurber
Keith Kurber, 61, was born in Virginia but lived in Alaska for 38 years together with his wife of 37 years, Nola. A father of four and a grandfather of 14, Kurber originally came to Fairbanks in his military service and since then had an extensive military career, working for 30 years between active duty, National Guard and the Army Reserve.
Besides his military service, Kurber worked as a police and fire officer, as well as a pastor at the Harvest Church that he started in Fairbanks.
Kurber said being a regular citizen makes him a great candidate to represent District 4.
“I’ve been living here long enough and saw how legislators do not develop a good state plan,” he said. “I thought that it’s time for a regular citizen to go and make a difference. If the other guys aren’t getting it done, I should go and try to see actual results.”
He said his work in the military and emergency services will be especially relevant in a legislative role during the pandemic since he knows how to respond to a crisis, how to make efficient decisions on the spot and how to work with people who are under stress.
“I’ve seen people at their best and the times that aren’t that good,” he said, “ If you’ve been at war, you’ve been in crisis situations —not thought of them, not planned them, but have been in them. Those kinds of experiences — you can’t buy them. And it feels like we are in a bit of a crisis right now because of COVID.”
Kurber’s plan for the pandemic response would depend on how the health situation develops in the next few weeks. He said that he is satisfied with how the state handled it so far, happy that Fairbanks didn’t take “draconian measures” and didn’t shut down businesses and thinks that the rising number of cases might be related to increased testing.
“Look, I’ve been at war,” he said. “Any lost person — you can’t put a price on that. But reality is we live in the world that is dangerous, whether you get a flu, or get hit by a car. That ‘spike’ we are seeing — we need to see about that. The more you test, the more positive results you are going to find. So we need to see if we are having more fatalities.”
Kurber said he is “pro-family, pro-law and order, pro-resource development, and pro-education” and that as a legislative representative he wants to develop an effective spending cap, avoid imposing more taxes and protect the PFD.
“The way it’s been chopped away impacted the low-income people in our district,” he said about the dividend, explaining that any big change to the payment should be approved by the people of Alaska.
Another key issue Kurber wants to focus on is supporting the University of Alaska Fairbanks, helping it remain the flagship campus of the UA system, both in terms of educational and research missions.
Kurber said that he wants to work with the UAF to address its current debt situation, potentially finding ways to refinance or pay off its debts.
For tightening the state’s spending, Kurber said he wants to examine health and social services. He added that all state organizations should operate more cost effectively and share in the economic challenges facing Alaska but that getting additional money from the organizations can be done mindfully.
For example, the state could implement 1% budget cuts as a start to lower expenses, Kurber is against changing the current tax structure on oil and gas in Alaska and would prefer growing the industry’s production.
While he said that he will think through specific proposals after he is elected and has access to more data, he definitely doesn’t want to “put taxes on the economy that has been damaged by COVID-19.”
Instead, he wants legislators to get together and develop a plan of what can be done.
