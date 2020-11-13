A ballot measure that would change the election system as we know it is passing by almost 500 votes as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with at least 37,000 more ballots left to count, according to Tiffany Montemayor, public relations manager for the Alaska Division of Elections.
Ballot Measure 2 sets new campaign finance rules, creates an open primary system for most elections and enacts ranked-choice voting for general elections.
The committee Yes on 2 for Better Elections, alaskansforbetterelections.com, is behind the campaign.
“It just opens things up and makes things much more competitive,” said Robert Dillon, spokesman for the committee, who returned a call from Washington D.C.
“The whole idea is to shift the power away from the parties and to the people,” he added.
The campaign is funded by Unite America, based in Denver, Colorado; the Action Now Initiative, based in Houston, Texas; and the Unite and Renew Fund, based in Menlo Park, California.
More than a dozen past and present state legislators support the measure, including Rep. Adam Wool, D-Fairbanks. Shea Siegert, of Anchorage, is the ballot measure campaign manager.
The opposition, Defend Alaska Elections, includes former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich, a Democrat, and former Gov. Sean Parnell, a Republican. It is funded by the Alaska Republican Party; the State Republican Party Leadership committee, based in Washington, D.C.; and Club for Growth, an economic conservative organization also based in Washington, D.C.
Ballot Measure 2 did not look very promising the day after the election when it trailed by 24,000 votes. This week, as the state processed tens of thousands more ballots, the measure has been closing in. On Wednesday, the measure trailed by about 10,000 votes.
The latest results time stamped at 3:39 p.m. on Thursday show that Ballot Measure 2 now has 150,161 yes votes compared with 152,099 no votes.
“We are cautiously optimistic,” Dillon said. “This last batch of votes was extremely good for the ballot measure but we’re not celebrating.”
If passed, the measure prohibits the use of “dark money” in candidate campaigns. Any entity that receives over $2,000 in a year from a donor and spends money to influence an election would be required to disclose receipts from the donor.
Candidates would no longer be required to list a party or group affiliation.
The act establishes an open primary election system in which all candidates appear on the same ballot. The four candidates receiving the most votes in the primary would advance to the general election.
In a ranked choice general election, voters would rank one or more candidates in order of preference. A simple majority wins the election. If no candidate wins a majority of first choice votes, the candidate with the fewest first choice votes would be eliminated from the race. Voters who picked that candidate would have their vote counted for their second choice. This process would repeat until one candidate wins a majority.
More than 41,000 Alaskans signed a petition to get the measure on the ballot, and it survived a challenge by the Attorney General Kevin Clarkson and Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer that went to the Alaska Supreme Court.
Alaska held open primaries, or blanket primaries, until 1992. Now candidates for the Democratic, Libertarian and Alaskan Independence parties appear on a combined ballot available to all registered voters. Republican candidates appear on the Republican primary ballot, which is accessible to Republicans, nonpartisan and undeclared voters.
This story included information compiled by Sam Ferrara, News-Miner staff writer.
Contact staff writer Sam Ferrara at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.