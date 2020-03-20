Three Iditarod mushers were rescued by helicopter after running into deep overflow during a windstorm not far from the Safety checkpoint on Friday.
The mushers activated their emergency beacons about 9 a.m., requesting a rescue east of the mouth of the Solomon River, according to an Alaska State Troopers news release. Warm weather has caused deep overflow on parts of the trail amid strong winds. A winter storm warning was in effect along the Bering Sea coast for the past couple of days.
Nome Search and Rescue and the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center were deployed and picked up Tom Knolmayer, 52, of Wasilla; Sean Underwood, 28, of Denali National Park; and Matthew Failor, 38, of Willow.
The mushers were taken to the hospital for medical clearance. Iditarod handlers were dropped off at the site and took the dog teams to Nome. All of the dogs were in good condition. The Iditarod said it planned to reroute the trail so the remaining 11 mushers on the trail could pass.
So far, 23 mushers have scratched or been withdrawn from the 2020 race, an unusually large number for the Iditarod. Norwegian musher Thomas Waerner won the race early Wednesday.