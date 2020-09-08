Ethan Lauesen, a recent graduate from the Bachelor of Fine Arts program at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, is one of 25 Alaska artists who received individual artist project grant awards from the Rasmuson Foundation this spring.
Lauesen, whose family is from Klawock in Southeastern Alaska, says the body of work takes on a deeply personal element as it explores Indigenous belonging in both Koyukon Athabascan and Tlingit culture as well as gender and LGBTQ+ identity. Not only how these elements intertwine with one another but how these are perceived by others.
The most recent body of work that will be created with Lauesen’s Rasmuson Award is called “For Your Comfort” and will explore how one person formulates a self-image to fit with cultural norms.
“Which is really supposed to explore the concept of identity and more specifically how you present yourself in public for other people’s comfort and kind of challenging that notion,” Lauesen said. “For my work, I use my own personal narrative. I can share these themes more effectively by using my own experiences. That’s why there’s a lot of self-portraiture in my work.”
The show itself may need to be put on hold as the Fairbanks community and the rest of the world wrestles with COVID-19, but Lauesen says that will allow time for creating additional works.
Lauesen grew up both in urban and rural Alaska, spending time in Southeast Alaska, Anchorage and, most recently, Fairbanks.
“I drew a lot as a kid and was definitely interested in art. In the different schools I would go to I always made sure to be in an art class,” Lauesen said.
Now Lauesen works mainly in printmaking, specifically using the intaglio method, which involves etching a copper plate and soaking the plate in an acid bath before applying ink to it, then pressing it onto paper.
“What you’re printing is the line and texture that you etch into the plate,” Lauesen said.
The interest specifically in printmaking Lauesen attributes to an art teacher at UAF, Karinna Gomez, who also uses the copper etching process.
The process itself is extensive but ultimately worth it as it creates incredible detail and subtle shifts in tone and value.
Lauesen begins by polishing the copper plate and applying a ground, an acid-resistant material, to the plate. Next, lines are scratched into the surface of the plate, which is then put into an acid bath, which creates bold line work in the scratched areas. After that, a fine dotted aquatint ground is applied to certain areas with an airbrush. When exposed to another acid, it will etch a small tooth-like texture into the plate which holds ink. After etching one area, Lauesen will apply a kind of shellac to the surface to protect it from the acid. This process is repeated until Lauesen gets the darkest values in the plate.
After that, Lauesen uses a fine knife to cut out traditional Tlingit formline designs from thin Japanese printmaking paper, which are placed onto the plate after it’s inked. Once sent through the printmaking press, it will create an opaque colored shape over the originally etched image. This process is called chine-colle.
Lauesen, who identifies as nonbinary or gender nonconforming, uses pink often in chine-colle shapes, sometimes as the only color in an otherwise grayscale print.
Historically, pink was seen as a male color but by the mid-20th century the color had been gender coded to represent women and girls, lending to the “pink versus blue” baby categorization. The evolution of the color and its cultural perception over time plays a key role in Lauesen’s artistic representation of their own nonbinarism.
The process of making the plate and printing a collection of 20 editions of the print can take up to a month to complete.
Because of UAF campus closures, Lauesen has not been able to access the printmaking studio on campus, which has been difficult.
Due to a recent lull in physical art shows due to COVID-19, Lauesen has been spending more time applying for grants and to be featured in shows, a process that can be tedious but recently has been paying off.
Some of Lauesen’s printmaking and encaustics — a form of painting with wax — work was featured in Hi Fructose Magazine in 2019. Lauesen was honored as a member of the 2019 Anchorage Museum Virtual Artists in Residence program and was featured in a June 2020 online print exhibition cultivated by International Print Center New York.
More of Lausen’s work can be found here: ethanjlauesen.com.
