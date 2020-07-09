The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency announced this week it will deny visas for international students or deport the students if they plan to take only online classes this fall, but universities across the country, including the University of Alaska Fairbanks, are pushing back.
ICE’s Monday announcement did not cite a specific reason, only referencing travel bans to certain countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. ICE was unable to be reached for comment.
If these students taking a full course load are attending universities only offering online courses, the guidelines would require that they transfer to an institution offering in-person instruction or risk “immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.” The same applies to students who plan to take more than one online three-credit course at a university offering in-person classes.
UAF is currently planning to offer hybrid instruction this fall, with preference for in-person classes provided to courses requiring more hands-on activity such as science labs, art courses or vocational classes such as welding, according to UAF Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Anupma Prakash.
This may present difficulties for international students planning to take more online classes in an effort to avoid crowds or because their program will be largely offered through distance education this fall.
UAF will be implementing certain safety measures such as small class sizes, spaced-out desks, additional sanitation of surfaces and requiring face covering or masking for in-person courses. Nevertheless, some international students who aren’t able to participate in these classroom courses may be denied visas and sent back to their home countries.
As of the fall 2019 semester, UAF had about 200 international students, the largest international student population at any of the University of Alaska campuses.
Prakash said the university is in the process of contacting each student to discuss it.
“(We are) talking to them about their individual needs and their individual situations and how this may affect them,” she said.
The situation is complicated and involves many moving pieces, she added. This includes other issues like travel bans to and from certain countries during the pandemic and temporary closures of immigration offices in other countries, keeping UAF students from those countries from being able to process paperwork necessary to return.
“We’re monitoring this closely and we’re in touch with these students to continue to see whether they will be able to get their visa appointments and what is going on with the travel bans,” Prakash said. “It’s an evolving situation.”
This is not the first time a Trump administration ruling on immigration has negatively affected UAF’s international student population, noted Paul Layer, UA vice president of academics, students and research.
“There was a couple of years ago when ICE came forward with limitations on student visas and I think it was targeting certain countries. We had some graduate students from Iran and other areas and I think that impacted us,” he said, referring to Trump’s “Muslim ban” first put into place in 2017. “But this is new to see them taking such a hard line.”
Layer called the new ICE guidelines “problematic.”
The new rule has not been popular among faculty.
Philip Wight, an assistant professor of history at UAF, took to Twitter on Tuesday to repost a criticism of the ruling with his own comment offering assistance to international students.
“If there are @uafairbanks international students who need in person instruction, contact me. We will find opportunities, including 1-1 readings courses to keep you here. You are deeply valued and add so much to our community,” Wight posted.
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are suing the Trump administration over the ruling. The two filed the lawsuit in Boston District Court on Wednesday.
University President Lawrence S. Bacow spurned the new rules in a statement issued after the lawsuit was filed.
“The order came down without notice — its cruelty surpassed only by its recklessness,” Bacow wrote in an email to affiliates. “We believe that the ICE order is bad public policy, and we believe that it is illegal.”
It is expected other universities may join the lawsuit.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter:
@FDNMpolitics.