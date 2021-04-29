Chena River ice jammed near the University Avenue bridge, and construction workers used a crane and a 1,200-pound concrete block to try to crush it.
The ice jam started Tuesday, according to Judy Warwick, an artist who has lived on the Chena River for about 40 years.
The build-up on Wednesday went from the bridge, which is closed for construction, to the Taku-Westgate subdivision near downtown.
Warwick said she hasn’t seen an ice jam like this before and river breakup seems a bit slow this year considering the warm temperatures in recent weeks.
Construction workers with Hamilton Construction Company spent much of Tuesday evening attempting to crush the ice with the concrete block. They fear the ice chunks will damage the pilings of a new pedestrian bridge they are building over the river along University Avenue.
