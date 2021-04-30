After a heated countdown, the 2021 Nenana Ice Classic came to an end at 1:50 p.m. ADT Friday -- which puts the winning time at 12:50 p.m AST.
Those who did not guess correctly watched their hopes melt away, while those who were close must wait to see if their bet was good enough for the $233,591 jackpot or at least a cut of the purse.
According to Nenana Ice Classic Manager Cherrie Forness, a large lead opened up on the Tanana River between the railroad bridge and the highway bridge earlier Friday. The rising water caused the ice to shift, which pulled the rope taught and triggered the mechanism stopping the clock. However, the tripod itself did not fall and has not moved much, Forness said.
According to Forness, they are still entering data and will not officially declare winners for about another week. Approximately 101,000 people purchased tickets for the popular betting contest this year, she said.
April 30 has historically been a popular day for the ice to go out, but it is later than recent years. For comparison, the tripod fell on April 27 last year.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.