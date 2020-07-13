When Linda Denton was a girl, she woke to the sound of hungry lions roaring for their breakfast. She lived across from Grant Park, Atlanta’s oldest park, which had a zoo.
Now Fairbanks is home, and Denton wakes up with a different kind of hunger on her mind.
The retired executive assistant is one of the volunteers who works behind the scenes preparing food for the Meals on Wheels program, which provides nourishment to homebound people.
Denton knows what it’s like to be vulnerable. She was a foster child in her early youth. Everything she owned could fit in one small suitcase.
“I know what it feels like not to know where you are going to sleep tomorrow night,” she said. “I know what it is like to live with strangers. You do what you’ve got to do. They’ve got to like you because otherwise you will be mistreated.”
Denton does not dwell on those hard times. She puts her energy into family and helping others.
“I have no sob stories,” she said. “I have no complaints. I learned a lot.”
She told her life story one day last week in the lounge of her apartment building.
Denton had spent the morning, as most weekday mornings, at the Fairbanks Senior Center working a machine to seal almost 200 prepared meals to be delivered by a cadre of volunteer drivers with the Meals on Wheels program.
Youth to retirement
Denton said her mother was 15 when she was born. Her father was 19.
“She came from a poor background,” Denton said of her mother. “She lost her mother when she was only two.”
Denton grew up living in many different homes in the Atlanta area and attended Atlanta public schools.
For entertainment, she walked all around Atlanta. She remembers visiting the Carnegie Library, which is now demolished.
“It was like a castle,” she said.
She read Nancy Drew mysteries.
She visited nearby Grant Park where she swam in the public pool.
Denton remembers the name of the Grant Park zookeeper, Johnny Dilbeck.
Denton loved school even though she felt stigmatized by her broken family and found it hard to make friends. She became a bit of a loner.
“It was a real advantage, I think, because you learn at an early age to be content,” she said.
Denton’s first job, when she was 14, was at a Woolworth store in Atlanta. She worked after school and on Saturdays. She remembers her favorite task was watching over the candy counter.
Denton was reunited with her mother, who had married, as a teenager and after she graduated from high school, she attended the Georgia Baptist College of Nursing. Her beau, who served in the U.S. Air Force, found the school’s rules too restrictive and insisted that she leave college, she said.
She agreed, married, set up a house in the Atlanta suburbs and became an executive assistant to the owner of a flexible packaging business. A few years later, when she gave birth to her first child, she left the workforce to keep house.
When Denton’s youngest child went to school, she went to work at her church as the head pastor’s executive assistant.
The Eastside Baptist Church, which had a congregation of about 5,000 people, was near the elementary school. Denton said she worked for two different head pastors.
“It was a privilege,” she said. “They were very different people.”
She explained her approach to being an executive assistant.
“Your job, when you are in any kind of executive position, is to make your boss look good,” Denton said. “Your job is to make sure they are where they need to be and to buffer them so they don’t have to be confronted with unpleasantness.”
When Denton turned 65, she retired. By then, she had divorced and started traveling abroad with her oldest daughter.
Denton moved to the Pacific Northwest to be closer to another daughter and moved again to Alaska in 2009 to help with the care of her aging mother, who was moving in with her son in Fairbanks.
Over the years, Denton has performed various tasks around the senior center, from planting flowers to organizing garage sales.
“I feel very blessed and very fortunate,” she said.
