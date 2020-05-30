The Fairbanks NAACP and Native Movement are holding a rally downtown today in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protests broke out in Minneapolis and around the nation this week after a bystander’s video of a white police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in the incident, began circulating online.
In a Friday news release, the two Fairbanks organizations announced they would stand together to “call for the protection of black & brown lives.” The “I Can’t Breathe” rally and march begins at 2 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, at 700 Cushman St., and continues to Golden Heart Plaza.
“We are calling for solidarity of our diverse communities to stand together in saying enough is enough, police brutality is unacceptable anywhere,” a news release about the event reads. ”Our communities are feeling the pain and hurt of repeated violences from law enforcement and the justice system. Enough is enough.
“We are done dying. As black and indigenous communities, we are asking all people to stand together in solidarity and in care,” it reads.
The rally is billed as a family friendly social-distancing event, with participants asked to wear face coverings or masks and maintain 6 feet of social distance from people not in their household.
A rally is scheduled in Anchorage today at the same time.
