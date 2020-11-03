Election polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but some state races won't be decided until next week.
Because of the massive influx of absentee voting this year amid COVID-19 concerns, some races could be too close to call until then.
As of Tuesday morning, according to Alaska Division of Elections data, there are more than 110,000 absentee ballots that have been returned to the division but which will not begin to be counted until next Tuesday.
An additional 40,000 absentee ballots were sent out to voters and could still be returned and counted as long as they were postmarked Tuesday and arrive in the next 10 days.
Several thousand early in-person votes cast after Oct. 29 also will not be counted until next Tuesday.
The delay in counting is a decision made by elections officials in an effort to avoid double counts. All Election Day votes will be counted on the day of the election, as will early in-person votes cast before Oct. 29.
After that count is complete, a comprehensive list of voters who participated via those methods will be created by the division in order to back-check all absentee ballots to ensure no double voting takes place. Absentee ballots will then be examined by a state review board to ensure legality. The state-mandated deadline to complete this task and announce final results is Nov. 18.
Election results can be monitored on the Alaska Division of Elections website: www.elections.alaska.gov/
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.