While patrolling the area of the Fortymile caribou hunt on Aug. 15, Alaska Wildlife Troopers out of Coldfoot were notified of a possible wanton waste incident near Eagle Summit, according to a dispatch posted by the Alaska State Troopers on Nov. 15.
The item states that troopers located a wasted caribou and an investigation found that Logan Owsley, 25, of Fort Wainwright took a third caribou after reaching his bag limit of two and failed to salvage any meat from the animal for human consumption.
Owsley was charged with wanton waste and over limit caribou, both misdemeanors, according to the dispatch. Owsley was also charged with two counts of failure to salvage all edible meat and two counts of failure to validate a harvest tag for his otherwise legally taken caribou.
On Nov. 5, Owsley entered a plea agreement and plead guilty to wanton waste with all other charges dropped. Owsley was ordered to pay $4,000 in fines with $1,500 suspended and was sentenced to seven days in jail with one year probation.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers Deputy Commander, Lt. Justin Rodgers, said reports of this type typically have challenging fact patterns that can make it difficult to identify the responsible party. That was not the case in this situation.
The incident took place in an area near where hunters were camped in vehicles parked off the road. The wasted caribou was reported to troopers by other hunters. Owsley was still camping in vehicles near the kill sight, although he was not present when wildlife troopers initially arrived at the scene.
“The hunter stated that he thought he’d completed the salvage,” Rodgers said. “It was a lack of knowledge of the legal and ethical requirements of salvage.” Rodgers added that Owsley reported it was his second time caribou hunting. Rodgers didn’t know if Owsley had been successful on the previous occasion.
The incident took place during the fall opening of the Fortymile caribou hunt and is emblematic of the type of hunter action that has led to repeated complaints about how the Fortymile hunt is managed and how some hunters conduct themselves during it.
Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee member John Siegfried said he has never hunted the Fortymile hunt because “it’s a mess.”
“I think there’s a mentality that whatever goes and that’s unfortunate,” Siegfried said.
During an Advisory Committee meeting on Oct. 14, Siegfried suggested that military members stationed in Alaska who are unfamiliar with hunting in the state may be contributing to a negative perception of the Fortymile hunt. While Siegfried still believes that’s true, he also thinks military members come under extra scrutiny when they commit hunting violations.
“I’m always trying to figure out a way to change this perception where one guy screws up and the whole organization pays for it,” Siegfried said. “Hunting here is nothing like the Lower 48 and they don’t know, they just don’t know ... they have no idea that if you run over and destroy tundra it doesn’t come back for decades.”
Siegfried, who’s a retired military member, said one partial solution he hopes to help facilitate is more on base hunting education. “In my opinion to have classes for these guys to understand Alaska would be a world of difference.”
Rodgers told the News-Miner that during the first 10 days of the fall Fortymile hunt, Wildlife Troopers talked to 720 hunters and issued 53 citations and 79 warnings. During the first week of the winter opening, troopers talked to about 250 hunters and issued three citations and two warnings.
