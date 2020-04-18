Hunter Elementary School school staff piled into their cars and trucks and drove through the streets to see their students Thursday afternoon.
“We just felt like it would be neat to find a way to reach out to our families and let them know that we’re thinking about them,” said Mesa Matheny, the school’s administrative secretary, “and still think about social distancing and keeping everyone safe.”
About 35 teachers, support staff, tutors and aides from the South Fairbanks school turned up in 26 vehicles, according to Matheny.
“So we drove all through the area over here close to Hunter and then our other big area is over on Washington Drive, Sophie’s and Jillian’s, Executive Estates,” she said.
People leaned out of their cars and waved to families in their yards and in their houses for an hour and 15 minutes. According to Matheny, they saw about 75 to 100 students through windows and outside.
Mark Winford, the principal at North Pole Elementary School, sent out the idea as just one way for all the schools to try to connect with their families, Matheny said.
Hunter Principal Jane Bedford even dressed up as the Hunter Hornet, waving to students out of the back of a truck as the vehicles traveled through town.
“She was in the lead of our caravan of cars, in the back of a pickup truck waving to all of our families,” Matheny said.
Several of the staff, when they talked about it later, felt emotional about it, according to Matheny, who added that she thinks the same was true for families.
“It helped us all feel a little bit more connected with everybody at this time, connected with our families and students. It was a neat experience,” she said.
Matheny noted they’ve seen a few posts on Facebook reaching out to them about the drive.
The school might hold a similar event in the near future.
“One thing that was discussed was the possibility of doing it again closer to the end of the school year, once the weather is a bit less wet and puddley out there, and maybe do it on bikes instead,” Matheny said.
