The Alaska Republican Party lost 714 members between Jan. 3 and Feb. 3 — the biggest drop of any of Alaska’s political parties — which broke a trend of steady growth since at least last March.
The party remains the biggest political party in Alaska by far and overall is showing 9,710 more members, for a total of 148,459 members, this month compared with last March.
The Alaska Democratic Party lost 10 members in January and also had been growing steadily throughout 2020. The Democrats showed 74,690 members last March and had 81,345 members as of Wednesday.
The Alaska Division of Elections updates voter registration information by political party on its website on the third day of every month.
The state of Alaska has 13 political parties and groups in addition to nonpartisan and undeclared voters, the largest voting block.
The number of nonpartisan and undeclared voters in Alaska grew by 560 members last month. The two brackets of non-affiliated voters total 339,491 voters. Last March, Alaska showed 330,881 nonpartisan and undeclared voters.
Glenn Clary, chairman of the state GOP, wasn’t too worried about the 0.4% drop in Republican party affiliation.
“Every election year, you have people who bounce out of your party and change parties, and that’s their right to do that,” he said. “We were gaining 1,000 to 2,000 a month since last September.”
Clary said he did not know why the party lost hundreds of members last month. The gain in unaffiliated voters would suggest that many of them went there.
“I don’t know what is in the minds and the hearts of the individuals who chose to leave the Republican party,” Clary said.
The overall number of registered voters in Alaska fell by 17 last month after growing every month but one month last year. Overall, Alaska has added 27,771 voters since last March for a total of 599,687 registered voters.
Other parties with significant numbers include the Alaskan Independence Party and the Alaska Libertarian Party.
The Independence Party gained 77 members in January and 2,347 members since last March, showing a total of 19,186 members. That party gained members every month since March with the exception of one month.
The Libertarian Party shows 6,973 members, and its numbers fluctuated throughout 2020. The party gained 25 members in January.
