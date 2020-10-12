The Alaska State Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday identified a human skull found near Mile 77 on the Tok Cutoff as the remains of Donald R. Evans of Palmer.
The 89-year-old Evans was reported missing on May 27 after he failed to return from a trip to his remote cabin in the area where the remains were found. Evans had not been seen for 16 days when he was reported missing.
At the time, Alaska State Troopers located his 2003 Volkswagen van parked at a trailhead near Mile 77. Using a helicopter in the search, troopers were able to locate Evans' cabin and found it unoccupied. Troopers also conducted aerial and ground searches of the area but were unable to locate Evans.
Troopers conducted additional searches of the extensive trail system in the area on May 28, but did not locate Evans.
On Oct. 2 Alaska State Troopers were notified about a human skull found near a trail around mile 77 of the Tok Cutoff.
"On 10-7-20 The State Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the remains as those of Donald R. Evans," according to a public dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers.
