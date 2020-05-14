Air Force and Air National Guard aircraft are saluting frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with flights over several communities across the state this week, including a Friday morning flight over Fairbanks.
According to a release from Eielson Airforce Base, the flight over Fairbanks is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Those hoping to catch a glimpse should be ready in place by that time. One F-16 Fighting Falcon and two F-35 Lightning II aircraft will be flying in formation north roughly along the Richardson Highway and Steese Highway and then returning southwest over the center of Fairbanks. All of the aircraft are assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson.
The flyover is part of the nationwide “Air Force Salutes” initiative, which is an ongoing show of appreciation to those around the world battling the pandemic, and celebrates the bond between Eielson Air Force Base and the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
As part of the initiative, various aircraft from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage will are conducting flyovers across other parts of Alaska this week. The flyovers are all part of approved training missions.
The time of the flyover is subject to change and the latest information can be found online on the Eielson website here, bit.ly/3bwwxXk, and its Facebook page here, bit.ly/3cvndnD.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.