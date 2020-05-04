With the stress and restrictions of the pandemic, getting outdoors and exercising is more important now that ever before. How do we do that safely in the shadow of COVID-19?
In short: Avoid crowds, and use a face covering and keep your distance when near others not from your household. Of course, there are caveats, so keep reading.
This coronavirus pandemic has most people on edge. We have had to drastically change our behaviors. We are much more isolated than normal. The pandemic and oil price crash are shredding Alaska’s economy. Stressful times.
Many studies over the years have shown that getting exercise and spending time outdoors are good for our mental and physical health. Both are a great way to reduce stress. And we are fortunate. Compared to many areas, we Fairbanksans have abundant outdoor areas and relatively few people.
If you don’t already do so, consider committing to making outdoor exercise a regular part of your routine. It’s allowed under several of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s health mandates, including No. 11: Social Distancing — and No. 16: Reopen Alaska Responsibly Plan.
But exercise caution along with your body. COVID-19 can be spread, even outdoors. Here are some tips to exercising outdoors safely.
General rule No. 1: Don’t go out if you feel sick
Do not go out in public — even outdoors — if you are feeling sick or showing COVID-19 symptoms, such as dry cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, a headache and muscle aches. (The list of symptoms is evolving, so regularly check this webpage: tinyurl.com/sj3ssz2. Stay home, get some rest, plan your next adventure.
General rule No. 2: Act like you’re infected
Always act like you have the virus. People can spread this virus several days before they start feeling the symptoms. And it’s really contagious. Even if you feel good enough to exercise, you still might have the virus. Act like you do.
Choosing a spot: Stay close to home or travel carefully
The safest action is to use areas near to Fairbanks, which includes the White Mountains National Recreation Area and Chena River State Recreation Area. However, Health Mandate 16, especially attachments L (Lodging and Overnight Camping) and M (Intrastate Travel and Outdoor Day Activity), allows travel to other communities. But there are restrictions, such as only household members may travel in the same car and group sizes must remain below 20. If you plan to travel, make sure to read them.
Wherever you go, try to avoid popular areas and times, such as Creamer’s Field during the afternoon. You want to try to minimize your interactions with others. Trails are popular for outdoor exercise. Unfortunately, we don’t have a good overall trail map of the Fairbanks area. However, we do have a lot of online resources. You can find a list here: www.interioralaskatrails.org/resources.
Exercise partners?: Yes, but carefully
According to Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska chief medical officer, you can exercise with others, but take precautions. If you need to drive, don’t carpool unless you are riding with someone from your household. When standing around, such as at a trailhead, always stay at least 6 feet apart. While moving, keep at least 20 feet apart, more if you are moving fast, such as biking. We breathe more and harder while exercising. That means we’re pumping out more water vapor, which could be infected with the virus. If you and your partners stop during the exercise and you are breathing heavily, keep more than 6 feet away for the same reason.
Also, keep groups small. Under Health Mandate 16 (attachments K and M) groups must not exceed 20 people. Smaller is better. The more people in your group, the harder it is to maintain minimum space distances. It’s also easier to get distracted.
At the start: Stay 6 feet away, wear a face covering
People tend to collect before an outdoor activity, such as at trailheads. If others are there, wear a buff, balaclava or other face covering. Double it, if it’s thin. The COVID-19 virus can be transmitted through water droplets in our breath. A face covering collects much of that water vapor. And still stay 6 feet away from others. Our breath tends to disperse more outdoors, but a breeze can also blow our breath towards others.
Avoid using restrooms. If you can’t wait, assume that the surfaces are infected with the virus and act accordingly: Use hand sanitizer or wash your hands as soon as you can after using public facilities.
While moving: More than 6 feet away
You don’t have to wear a face covering while moving, but, as mentioned before, keep at least 20 feet away from any exercise partners who are not a part of your household. If you do stop, make sure you’re at least 6 feet apart, even more if you are breathing heavily.
Passing: Do it quickly, wear a face covering
Many trails and sidewalks do not allow you to maintain even 6 feet of separation when passing. The research is not clear on how likely transmission can occur during a brief pass. To be the most careful, wear a face covering to avoid spewing out your potentially infected water vapor. If you don’t want to have your face covered constantly, where a buff or neck gaiter that you can quickly pull up when you are about to pass someone else.
This should go without saying, but do not cough, sneeze or otherwise blow stuff out of your mouth and nose while passing others or if someone is close behind. That’s just common politeness, but it’s even more important now.
Be safe: No time for the ER
Now is not time for an emergency room visit. While our health care system is adapting to this “new normal,” it is still focused on the pandemic and needs to be able to react to changes quickly.
Long haul: The new normal
It may be a while before we can resume our normal lives. Weeks, at least. Maybe months. While “flattening the curve,” we have to keep working at it even when we’re over the hump. No easy downhill coast on the backside. Try to think of these measures as the “new normal” for a while. We’ll eventually get over this and then our “old” normal lives will seem like such a relief.
Spring trail politeness: Keep others in mind
When the snow starts to melt in the spring, our trails become soft. Keep in mind how your use might affect others. Using soft trails on a warm afternoon can create deep footprints or ruts that can freeze overnight, making the trails very difficult to use the next day. This is also true of muddy trails, which can dry and remain torn up all summer.
Look behind you. If you are chewing up a trail, please turn around and choose another place or activity. For more on spring trail use visit tinyurl.com/tyhdeyj.
Links to state health information:
• Health Mandates: covid19.alaska.gov/health-mandates.
• Health Alerts: covid19.alaska.gov/health-alerts.
Additional information:
Research and advice about exercising during the pandemic is quickly evolving. Here are some recent articles about the issue.
• Wear a face covering
outside when you are exerting yourself and passing by others (includes advice from Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska chief medical officer): tinyurl.com/qrqntfc.
• Are Running or Cycling Actually Risks for Spreading Covid-19? (Wired) tinyurl.com/tmfxky7.
• Which outdoor sports and athletic activities are safe during a pandemic? (Washington Post): tinyurl.com/r4xpv52 .
• Exercising Outdoors with a Face Mask (New York Times): tinyurl.com/rlvesy4.
• Protect Yourself and Others from COVID-19 When Visiting Parks and Recreational
Facilities (CDC): tinyurl.com/ybftkb37.
Eric Troyer is a Fairbanks-area freelance writer who publishes the free monthly Interior Trails Newsletter. To be included on the newsletter distribution list, send him an email at: fbxtrails@gmail.com