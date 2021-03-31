Emergency shelters, homelessness prevention, transitional housing, rapid rehousing or permanent supportive housing — these are potential focus areas for local nonprofit organizations in coming years.
The Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition is inviting the public to take a survey next month to help them choose their priorities for a five-year plan.
“All the folks who are doing work around housing and homelessness are going to look at the data and prioritize our next five year plan,” coalition chairman Jason Kempthorne said. “It will help us decide what we need to work on. We are just trying to see where people are interested in moving forward.”
Every year, from April through June, the coalition holds strategic planning meetings to create and select projects. The result of those meetings is the creation of the Coordinated Entry System, My Place Rapid Re-Housing program and the Encampment Outreach Team.
This year, one option the public can vote for is emergency shelters. If the choice ranks high, the coalition will consider opening a new shelter or expanding the number of beds. Right now, Fairbanks has three emergency shelters provided by Love Inc., Women’s Shelter and the Door.
Another potential five-year focus is strengthening support and services to prevent people from becoming homeless, whether that’s helping them get their driver’s license, find jobs or find money to pay rent. Organizations such as No Limits, Love inc. and Salvation Army provide some of these services.
Rapid re-housing helps people in difficult situations short-term, while transitional housing allows somebody a year or two to get back on their feet, Kempthorne explained.
Lastly, permanent supportive housing provides a place to live for people who need constant assistance. For example, the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living provides 16 apartments to people who went through trauma and developed a disability and need for supportive services.
While Fairbanks provides some of these services, Kempthorne said they all need long-term development and would benefit from additional funding. After setting the priorities, the coalition will figure out this summer the project details and the type of funding they need to seek.
“For example, if you want to talk about transitional housing — it may be finding a voucher program that we need to go to the legislature for,” he said. “Practically, it can mean finding separate housing units — or physical buildings in Fairbanks.”
Overall, Fairbanks has about 200 homeless people right now, though most of them are enrolled in programs helping them with temporary housing, said Mike Sanders, the city’s housing and homeless coordinator. That number was slowly trending down since 2017, according to the coalition’s data.
Statewide, the number of homeless people grew by more than 2% from 2019 to 2020 and by almost 19% in the last 13 years, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Annual Homelessness Assessment based on the January 2020 Point in Time survey.
The data for the pandemic year is not yet available, but Kempthorne said 2020 was busy for Fairbanks.
“This last year has been crazy because of the amount of evictions, and the evictions are still happening,” he said.
Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition saw a 600% increase in the number of calls and requests for help, specifically for rental assistance, food and toiletries, Kempthorne said.
“And now, a lot of the restrictions are being lifted, the banks are going to be able to go after the homeowners,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough recovery.”
The public can vote for the Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition priorities at bit.ly/Homelessness_Survey. While there is no closing date for the survey, the coalition is meeting on April 21 to discuss the preliminary survey results.
