Republican members of the Alaska House of Representatives announced this afternoon the confirmation of former Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Member Mike Prax to fill the North Pole District 3 seat left vacant when former Rep. Tammie Wilson resigned last month.
Prax was one of three candidates approved by the Alaska Republican Party earlier this month following a series of interviews. Gov. Mike Dunleavy nominated Prax last week.
House Republican Minority Leader Rep. Lance Pruitt, R-Anchorage, celebrated Prax’s confirmation in a statement released Friday afternoon.
“Through discussions with other elected Republicans in the House, Mr. Prax demonstrated to members that he is the right fit to represent his district,” Pruitt said, adding that Prax received enough votes to be confirmed.
“We look forward to welcoming Mr. Prax to the Alaska State House and working with him to contribute to constructive dialogue about Alaska’s fiscal future, public safety needs, and responsible government spending.”
Prax expressed thanks to everyone involved in the confirmation, noting he had big shoes to fill referring to his predecessor.
“This is going to be a big project,” he said in a phone interview Friday afternoon. “She really has done really great work and I was surprised when she took that (Office of Children’s Services) position but it really says a lot about Tammie. That was her passion, I think and she saw an opportunity and I just hope I can fill in and keep in touch the way she did so well.”
Wilson resigned last month with plans to take a job as an OCS policy advisor for the Health and Social Services Commission Adam Crum.
House Republicans, in noting the vote was secret, would not release the vote count for Prax’s confirmation.
