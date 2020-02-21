Republican members of the Alaska House of Representatives announced this afternoon the group has voted to confirm the nomination of former Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Member Mike Prax to fill the North Pole District 3 seat left vacant when former Rep. Tammie Wilson resigned last month.
“Through discussions with other elected Republicans in the House, Mr. Prax demonstrated to members that he is the right fit to represent his district,” said Rep. Lance Pruitt, leader of the House Republican Caucus, adding that Prax received enough votes to be confirmed.
“We look forward to welcoming Mr. Prax to the Alaska State House and working with him to contribute to constructive dialogue about Alaska’s fiscal future, public safety needs, and responsible government spending.”
This story will be updated.