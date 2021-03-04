An attempt to reprimand Rep. Zack Fields for comments he made about the “short skirts” worn by a female lawmaker announcing a new Women’s Caucus led to a heated exchange on the House floor Wednesday and a swift motion to send the whole matter to committee.
At issue is a speech by Fields, an Anchorage Democrat, to fellow House members on Feb. 24 that “short skirts” worn by fellow House member Sara Rasmussen, a Sand Lake Republican, were “causing auto collisions” in her district. He jokingly offered her a pair of sweatpants.
Fields’ comments directly followed Rasmussen’s speech to the House about the importance of forming a women’s bipartisan caucus to address
serious challenges Alaska women face, including a high rate of “sexual assaults and violence.”
Rasmussen also noted the importance of contributions by female lawmakers in the Alaska Legislature, where two-thirds of the members are men.
Rasmussen later described Fields’ response to her speech as “a stupid thing to say.”
Media coverage of Fields’ speech was immediate and critical, with a March 1 editorial by the Anchorage Daily News accusing Fields of sexism and “humiliating” a “younger woman colleague.” Must Read Alaska, a news blog, called his comments a “sexist joke.”
On Wednesday, the issue continued to dog Fields in the House. Rep. Sarah Vance, a Homer Republican, called on the House to formally reprimand the Democrat through a “Sense of the House,” a nonbinding resolution. The House is expected to consider a motion on Friday.
Vance accused Fields of objectifying the 31-year-old lawmaker and urged fellow lawmakers not to tolerate his statements. Rasmussen was not present Wednesday, as Vance urged colleagues to make the parliamentary move by taking a “collective vote” to denounce his statement.
Fields “brought discredit upon the House of Representatives,” Vance said to fellow House members. “No members should be objectified on the Houser floor and no such comments should ever again be uttered on the House floor by any member,” she said.
Rep. Bart LeBon supported making a formal House statement. He said in a phone interview Wednesday that it is the sense of the House “to reaffirm we have a greater responsibility to keep (discussions) appropriate. That is the bottom line.”
Rasmussen has been silent in the House about Fields’ speech. Her office declined to comment about Wednesday’s House discussion — at which she was absent — and said she was unavailable.
However, she previously addressed Fields’ speech on her Facebook Page. Rasmussen wrote: “Rep. Fields apologized to me immediately after our House Floor session. I forgave him because I think he genuinely regrets his remarks.”
She also wrote in the same passage: “All men and women should be recognized by their intelligence or qualifications for the work they do, not by their appearance.”
Donald Porter was among the dozens of people leaving positive comments on Rasmussen’s Facebook page. He lauded her restraint and castigated Fields: “I watched the video of [Field’s] remarks and was truly aghast at the audacity to think this was presented in such a public setting of what should be a respectful exchange of ideas. Your attitude and forgiveness are commendable.”
