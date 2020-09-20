A group of Two Rivers residents has organized a candidate debate for House District 6 to take place at the Pleasant Valley Community Center from 4-6 p.m. today.
Thom Swan, one of the residents who helped organize the event, said Saturday that all four candidates have confirmed they will participate.
The debate is not sponsored or organized by any one organization, Swan noted.
“This is a grassroots, citizen-driven effort,” he said.
The decision to hold the debate outside was made with COVID-19 in mind to ensure adequate physical distance could be maintained among attendees.
The debate will feature Republican candidate Mike Cronk, Democratic candidate Julia Hnilicka, nonpartisan candidate Vernon Carlson and undeclared candidate Elijah Verhagen.
House District 6 will be one of the more crowded races this year after Healy Republican Rep. Dave Talerico announced his retirement earlier this year, leaving the seat open.
The district spans areas all the way from Cantwell, Denali and Healy, north to Nenana, Two Rivers and Salcha, and runs east to the Canada border, encompassing Eagle, Tok, Northway, Chitina, McCarthy and other communities.
