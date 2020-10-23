Daily News-Miner coverage of congressional and Interior legislative races continues today. Our 2020 General Election Guide, featuring candidate Q&As, will be published Sunday.
Voters in House District 5 will choose this year between Democratic Rep. Adam Wool, a three-term incumbent, and Republican Kevin McKinley, who unsuccessfully ran against Wool in 2018 after garnering 46.5% of the vote to Wool’s 53%.
The sprawling House District 5 encompasses much of the west side of Fairbanks — including Chena Ridge, Chena Pump, University West, Geist Road, the Fairbanks International Airport and the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus — and also includes the Southern Van Horn Road industrial area and Lakeview Terrace.
Wool, 59, is originally from the East Coast and came to Fairbanks to attend UAF. He was the longtime owner of The Blue Loon, a popular local bar, restaurant and concert venue that he sold last year. If reelected, Wool will focus on solving the state’s budget issues, funding the Fairbanks school system, protecting the University of Alaska Fairbanks and rewriting the formula that determines the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend.
McKinley, 57, was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, and raised in Kotzebue. He is the owner of Body Piercing Unlimited, a local tattoo and piercing shop, and this is his second time running for public office. He describes himself as pro-small business, pro-Second Amendment and pro-job creation. If elected, McKinley said he will focus on a sustainable capital budget and creating economic and educational opportunities for Alaskans.
Kevin McKinley
Though he lost to Wool in 2018, McKinley said the experience taught him some valuable lessons and that he’s feeling “pretty confident” about his chances now.
“You put your all in, and it’s hard, but you can’t take it personally. I was a political newcomer, and running a campaign and putting yourself out there for election really is a crash course. I got to really learn how to connect with people and how important time management is,” he said this week.
McKinley said he fully supports UAF and would consider any options necessary to see it continue.
“UAF has the research, the doctoral program, the grant writing, so when you look at it it really should be that flagship university. I think that at some point in time, the question is going to be, ‘Do we have the funding to have three universities? If you’re running a business and have multiple locations, and you can’t have those multiple locations, is it better to close two and then have just one,” he said. “I’m all for funding UAF, because I think it has a lot more going on. Plus, if you took UAF out of Fairbanks, it would be devastating. It wouldn’t be as harmful to Anchorage.”
When asked for ideas about how to solve the state’s budget woes, McKinley said he would consider an income or sales tax but would proceed with caution.
“I think all kinds of taxes will be on the plate and we’ll look at all of them. We’re going to see which ones work. When I was knocking on doors and listening to people, they had a lot to say. One of the things I really got from voters is that they’re willing to help the government, they’re willing to do their part and step up to the plate. However, they don’t want to have to do this again, and they want to make sure that there’s some type of restraint. There’s a lot of people out there that want a constitutional spending cap based on revenue, and I would have to say that that’s one of the primary things I’d be looking at going down to Juneau,” he said.
McKinley feels changes to the permanent fund will be necessary but must be done fairly.
“Keep in mind that the PFD affects the lower- and middle-income people the most, and I think that’s a consideration you have to take. When asked what people spend their PFD checks on, overwhelmingly they said heating oil. Knowing this, I think the the Legislature should change the statute to reflect what the Legislature is going to do. I think that they need to change the original formula somewhat. You’d leave the POMV draw alone, but I think people are really tired of watching the Legislature and (seeing that) they’re not following the statute.
Adam Wool
Wool said he feels good about the race so far and has received a lot of support.
“My opponent doesn’t seem to be offering anything new. He seems to be saying, ‘Vote for me because I’m a Republican. What’s interesting about the primary this time is I got more votes than McKinley, and that doesn’t even include the votes Taryn got,” Wool said, referring to his Democratic primary opponent, Taryn Hughes. “I’m optimistic and I’m working hard, but I’m not taking it for granted.”
When asked if he supported further budget cuts to the UA system, Wool’s answer was unequivocal.
“No cuts. We need to stop the bleeding and maybe allocate some money back,” he said. “The university got whacked pretty hard, and I’m not happy about that. It’s been cut since 2011, and even next year it’s supposed to be cut another $20 million. The university it not going to be what it was and there will be dire consequences.”
Wool said he wouldn’t be against restructuring the UA system to bring the three universities into alignment in terms of class hours and credit hours, and he would support making UAF the flagship institution of the system.
Wool said he’d support a “smaller permanent fund dividend as well as a broad-based tax such as a state income tax or sales tax to help solve the state’s budget crisis.
“I mean, I really don’t want one, but we literally are out of money. In the last five years we’ve cut about a billion dollars from the operating budget and that doesn’t even include the capital budget. We’re getting pretty close to the bone. They can cut a little bit here and there, but not several hundred million dollars. When we and the governor tried to do that, the people pushed back, because it’s not acceptable,” Wool said.
“The other option is to take it out of the earnings reserve portion of the permanent fund, but I don’t want to overdraw it. As long as we only take 5%, the fund will grow, and that’s really our future, because it makes money,” he said. “As long as we don’t damage it, it will continue to do that forever, but if we start taking extra money out to pay dividends, then that permanent fund will get smaller and then we’ll really be in a world of hurt.”
Wool said changes in the state tax structure would necessitate changes to the permanent fund.
“We should restructure the way the permanent fund formula is calculated,” Wool said. “The only way we can talk about taxes is if we come up with a new formula for the permanent fund and adjust that as well. Because you can’t start taxing people and start paying everybody out money at the same time. A little bit, maybe, but not $2,000.”
