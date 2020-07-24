The U.S. House and the Senate this week both passed bills for the National Defense Authorization Act, which authorizes defense spending. Both bills include numerous Arctic and Alaska provisions sought by Alaska’s congressional delegation.
The bills will now go to the conference committee stage, where the differing details will be figured out.
Both bills feature provisions specifically for military installations and facilities in Alaska. This includes an amendment requiring the Department of Defense to complete a study addressing service member suicides in remote installations. This provision, which was sought by Rep. Don Young and Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, is a direct response to the recent increase in suicides by service members at Fort Wainwright. Since May of 2018, 10 soldiers stationed at the installation have committed suicide and one other has attempted suicide.
In an interview with the Daily News-Miner in June, while the fiscal 202 legislation was still in committee, Sullivan said this is an issue that’s close to him.
“I’ve experienced, unfortunately, in my own military service the loss of at least one Marine under me from suicide. I was able to have some good senior leadership that literally prevented another one,” Sullivan said, adding that he’s raised the issue personally with the secretary of the Army and the chief of staff of the Army, among others. “What I want to do with this amendment is to make sure they continue to pay attention.”
In both House and Senate bills, this provision would include “an assessment of the availability of information from indigenous populations and graduate research programs in the area.” Both bills also include provisions that would authorize over $100 million of spending at Fort Wainwright, which looks to improve quality of life on the installation in an effort to mitigate suicidal ideation. This would include $59 million for a new dorm-style barracks and $55 million for a child development center.
Both the Senate and the House bills authorize spending on various other Alaska-based projects. For example, both bills include a provision that would authorize $48 million in spending for a communications center at Fort Greely, which would operate in support of the critical missile defense assets.
One project that the Senate bill includes but which isn’t in the House bill is a provision authorizing $30 million to upgrade the Cobra Dane missile defense radar on Shemya Island. This provision would increase Space Force procurement by $12.5 million and would authorize $18.5 million in research and development to “extend the service life of the Cobra Dane missile defense radar on Shemya Island, on the Aleutian Chain,” according to a release form Sullivan’s office.
While the House bill does not contain funding to extend the service life of the Cobra Dane radar on Shemya Island, a spokesperson from Young’s office said that he supports of securing that funding.
“Congressman Young absolutely supports this upgrade and will be working with his House colleagues and Senators Murkowski and Sullivan to ensure that it makes it into the final NDAA conference report and is sent to the President’s desk,” said Zack Brown, Young’s press secretary.
Both bills also include funding for the Ted Stevens Center for Security Studies. This provision looks to establish a new regional Department of Defense Center. Named after the late Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens, it would be the first Defense Department regional center in the Arctic and the first new regional center since 2000.
Both bills also contain various provisions affecting service members nationwide, including a 3% pay rise.
