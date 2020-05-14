The state Department of Health and Social Services has rolled out a new resource for health care workers and first responders tasked with daily response to the ongoing global pandemic.
The AK Responders Relief Line, 1-844-985-8275 is a 24 hour per day, seven day a week hotline. The idea came from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, according to Genevieve Casey, a program manager with the department. Under Zink’s direction, Casey worked on developing the line with Farina Brown, deputy director of the Division of Behavioral Health.
Recognizing the needs of first responders, the categorization includes not only doctors, nurses, certified nursing assistants and social workers, according to Casey, but also police officers, firefighters, EMTs and even those working in the medical field who aren’t health care professionals, such as those working in hospital admissions or on janitorial staff.
“Anyone whose role in the medical field puts them at risk of exposure is eligible for this service,” she said.
As pandemic continues, Casey said they’ve been noticing the strain first responders are under, related to the “tremendous pressure” based on what’s happening across the world.
“Professionals working in this field are, they’re coping with situations that, in these unprecedented times, we have never seen before,” she said.
Such profound stress in the workplace, she added, is compounded by the fact that these people often have to self-isolate from their families and don’t have the net of family support that is important.
As the pandemic has continued to escalate, Casey noted that the Department of Health and Social Services is concerned about Alaska first responders and wanted to be able to offer some support that could be useful to individuals struggling at this time.
The hotline number was announced on Monday, and it’s the first hotline in the state focused on this group.
“There are other hotlines that have been set up that to some degree are COVID related,” Casey said. “This is the first one that is specifically geared toward first responders.”
Callers receive immediate behavioral health support from someone trained to listen well, according to Casey. Callers can talk about their experiences or their day and receive support from someone outside of themselves.
“They have the opportunity to call and speak with a behavioral health professional immediately,” she said, “and from there they also receive four to six follow up calls from other behavioral health professionals who are just following up with that individual based on their initial call.”
From there, she said, if someone wishes, they can also receive referrals for ongoing support from a clinician in Alaska through a telemedical platform.
Casey said they are also recognizing the fact that many first responders may also be impacted economically like so many are.
“So callers to this line could also receive referrals to practical support, such as housing, food assistance, referrals to unemployment if that’s necessary,” she said. “We can help in a number of ways.”
The hotline is a “crucial initiative” at this time, according to Casey.
“In thinking of this as a really unprecedented time in history, globally, but also in how it is affecting Alaska, we know that one of the most important things we can do is just support our first responder colleagues,” she said, “and the Department of Health and Social Services is very committed to doing that.”
