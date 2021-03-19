With Fairbanks bridges over Wendell and University avenues shut down for deferred repairs — and the 414-mile Dalton Highway a lifeline for supplies to the North Slope — Rep. Grier Hopkins of Fairbanks made the case Thursday for a gas tax hike.
The last time the state raised the gas tax was in 1970 — a half-century ago.
“We have more roads, more drivers and more highway infrastructure we have to maintain now,” said Hopkins, who is co-sponsoring a bill to double the state’s gas tax to 16 cents per gallon at the pump.
Even with the increase, the state would continue to have among the lowest motor fuel taxes in the nation.
“Alaska’s roads are not where they need to be,” Hopkins said.
The gas tax would raise $33 million per year to help maintain roads and highway infrastructure across Alaska.
“There are increasing costs and deferred maintenance we are not addressing,” said Hopkins, who chairs the House Transportation Committee, which voted to support the bill this week. The next stop is the House Finance Committee.
For Hopkins, a Fairbanks native, increasing the gas tax is a state and local issue.
He noted that overdue repairs on the Wendell and University avenue bridges would not be as intensive as capital projects if there were adequate funds for upkeep along the way.
Increasing Alaska’s motor fuel tax would enable the state to better manage maintenance for a highway system spanning miles of rural two-lane roads damaged by harsh weather and heavy use.
John R. Binder, deputy commissioner for the Department of Transportation, said the state maintains “5,635 centerline miles” and “11,894 lane miles of roads and highways.”
Asked if there are specific road projects targeted if the gas tax is approved, Binder said, “While specific highway projects may be options in the future, the current focus is simply generating enough revenue to operate the highway system.”
Added Hopkins: Many roads and highways “are decades beyond when they should have been replaced or repaired ... The Dalton Highway is a good example,” he said, noting that trucking companies hauling supplies to and from North Slope fields have concerns for driver safety and wear-and-tear on vehicles.
“It is a priority to maintain the roads we all use and to keep them in good shape,” Hopkins said.
In 2020, a bill carried by Sen. Click Bishop, a Fairbanks Republican, called for a similar gas tax increase.
Hopkins, a Democrat, believes that the 2020 gas tax hike would have passed in both chambers if the COVID-19 outbreak had not forced the Legislature to adjourn early. The 2020 gas tax bill stalled in committee.
“This year, we are restarting that process,” Hopkins said. “This is a bi-partisan push.”
