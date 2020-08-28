A gas leak that prompted the partial evacuation of a North Pole neighborhood Thursday night was caused by a homeowner who accidentally ran over the relief valve of his underground propane tank with a skid-steer.
The man reported the leak at 5:52 p.m., and North Star Volunteer Fire Department responded to assess the situation, according to Capt. Chris Edsell.
"We determined that there was in fact a propane leak, so we immediately requested the Fairbanks North Star Borough hazmat team to come out because they have special capabilities to mitigate those type of emergencies," Edsell said.
Edsell also contacted the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center and requested that they send out a public safety alert asking people to either avoid the area, shelter in place or evacuate, depending on their proximity to the leak.
"The information that came across the alert was based on our emergency response guide, which is a national guide that’s carried by every fire department vehicle in the nation," Edsell said.
The Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center handles dispatch duties for 22 agencies around the Interior, with the borough being one of them. While many local agencies use the relatively familiar Nixle platform to issue public alerts, the borough uses an emergency notification platform called Rave. Since the borough's hazmat team was the primary responder, the communications center issued a Rave alert at 6:51 p.m. Thursday asking people to avoid the area of Flight Street between Magneto Court and Spinner Street.
"If you live in this area shelter in place. If you live within half a mile evacuate," the alert stated.
The message caused confusion among North Pole residents because it did not state the nature of the emergency. The Daily News-Miner reported on the alert but was unable to reach officials with the borough or the responding fire department to get more information.
According to communications center manager Kristie Merideth, limitations inherent to the Rave alert platform made it impossible to include information about the gas leak.
"Every situation is a little bit different, but on this one, unfortunately the program only allows you to put so many words in. If they would have put the gas leak into the text (alert), the location would have been cut off. So then you would have a gas leak but not know the location," Meredith said.
Communications center staff will meet with borough emergency operations people next week to work out a way to get more information to the public.
"I talked to the director, David Gibbs, and another section of emergency operations, and we’re going to come together and try to figure out how we could have done this one a little bit better," Meredith said.
Possible solutions involve using Twitter and Facebook pages to spread the word about emergencies, according to Meredith.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.