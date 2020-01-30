Fairbanks is a cold environment to be without a home, so it’s a good time for the community to gather together some resources for those who don’t have a place to live.
Project Homeless Connect saw the JP Jones Center on Rickert Street packed with people traveling up and down stairs, talking with community organizations and picking up different resources as they went. The national campaign looks to connect homeless people with various services for the day.
Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition Coordinator Michael Sandris said there’s a lot of different looks to homelessness. There’s kind of a “face of homelessness” people think of involving mental illness or addiction, he said, but in Fairbanks, that isn’t what the data shows.
“The data shows that the majority of people, and just a slight majority … it’s because of underemployment or unemployment not related to a long-term housing barrier,” Sandris said, “and that’s pretty standard across the country, as most people that do experience homelessness, it’s not because of a long-term barrier. It’s something short, which is a good thing, because that’s easier to treat.”
Last year, about 300 people attended Project Homeless Connect, according to Sandris, and he was anticipating the same turnout Wednesday.
Walking in
Those entering the JP Jones Center on were first greeted by the Stone’s Throw Culinary Job Training Program and its hot chocolate, coffee, sandwiches and fresh fruits.
“This is just in support of everyone in the community, especially the homeless,” Program Manager Marisa Peña, said. “Stone’s Throw is under the Bread Line, and we also have the Stone Soup Cafe in the morning, so a lot of people who come here to this event are our guests in the morning in our soup kitchen.”
In one of the rooms down the hall and toward the back of the center, Debbie Pomeroy worked with various attendees who wanted to kick off their shoes. Pomeroy runs the Interior Mobile Foot Clinic, a nonprofit that helps take care of toenails for “anybody and everybody in the community.”
She has been a nurse for over 20 years and a certified foot care specialist and wound care specialist for the majority of those years. In her job, Pomeroy said she sees a lot of people who had nails that needed some care and that maybe they wouldn’t need to see a doctor if they could be taken care of. However, there wasn’t anybody out there to do it for people who aren’t financially stable.
Then came her mobile foot clinic. Pomeroy says she tries to bring the services, provided by volunteers, closer to people.
Being at JP Jones Center for Project Homeless Connect, she said, allows her to get to people who generally wouldn’t know something like the clinic is available.
“So I just think this is a good place for me to see people who generally wouldn’t know about this or have this done or even think about having this done,” she said. “It’s kind of nice to have somebody pamper you a little bit.”
Kenny Moe leaned back in her chair late Wednesday morning. He said he was at the center to check it out, get some warm gear and maybe some food. He also noted he’s been homeless before.
“I never had my feet worked on, so I was in with a girlfriend, sitting here. She offered to do it, so I said go ahead,” he said.
Moe had stopped by a couple of other places in the center and was thinking about checking out if there was lunch available.
A room away, the Fairbanks Regional Public Health Center had a table set up with some pamphlets, condoms, and other resources.
Colette Textor and Jenna Hibdon, both public health nurses, touched on some of the services the center offers, including condoms, sexually transmitted infection screenings, reproductive health and family planning, immunizations, well-child checks up to age 5 and more.
Textor said they were there to let the at-risk population know what is available at the health center.
The Alaska Health Fair was present, conducting vision exams, blood tests, bone density tests and other screenings. The organization tries to try as many health services to people at low cost or free, according to Sharon Phillips, program director for the Alaska Health Fair.
A new look and more help
As much as was going on downstairs, there was just as much upstairs, with people milling about and circulating through the building during the morning and early afternoon.
A line of people stood by, waiting for haircuts, brought to seats by volunteers from Good Cannabis. Greg Allison, operations director with the company, and two others helped guide people to the station.
“We’re here supporting the local community, supporting organizations that support those that are in need, that are homeless, that need any kind of assistance or support that we can offer,” Allison said. “So we’re just here to lend a helping hand and assist in any way that we can.”
Nearby, Albert Demientieff was one person getting his hair cut.
“My hair was getting long and being homeless and all, I can’t afford it,” he said.
Demientieff has been homeless since September and last got his hair cut in December, but he said it grows really fast. He still had some plans for the day, following his trim.
“I’m going to check out all of the services. I haven’t been around yet. I’m not sure what they got,” he said. “This was my first stop right here, getting the haircut.”
Ashlie Thiesen, the other co-owner of Beyond the Mirror, said it was their third year participating in the event.
“It’s for five hours a day where people can come in, get warm, get coffee, get a haircut,” Thiesen said. “The cool thing is there’s a lot of resources here and what’s awesome about the haircuts — it’s an instant resource. They’re coming in and they’re literally walking out the door looking and feeling better.”
She added that they can go into the community and apply for a job or apply for resources they need and start feeling better about themselves.
The salon partnered with JVS Barbershop for the day, their chairs set up along one side of the room.
Terrance Robinson, a stylist with JVS Barbershop, said they were giving back to the community to provide services to people with needs.
“As a barber it is our job to bless others,” Robinson said.
It was Robinson’s first time at the event. He had cut two people’s hair after about an hour had passed since the event opened, with people rotating in and out of multiple chairs.
In the same room, Rochelle Jackson with No Limits Recovery was providing people with recovery housing options, supportive housing options and warming center information for their location at 1616 South Cushman St.
“Do you know, there’s so many homeless people right now and it’s wintertime?” said Jackson, an interning case manager with No Limits. “So we’re offering a lot so that people can be safe and warm.”
Back downstairs, later in the afternoon, Katelyn Tompkins was helping her daughter pick out a heart-shaped cookie from the Stone’s Throw program.
Tompkins had come to find information and legal services following a dispute with a prior landlord. While looking around she said she was able to get some diapers and wipes.
“I was needing just that, but I was looking around to just see what else I can possibly help with,” Tompkins said. She was able to find clothing, get bloodwork done and get her vision checked along the way.
While she wasn’t able to talk with an attorney immediately, the good part, she said, was that she was able to talk with some people about getting her name back on a waiting list to get housing.
Sandris was there as well, mixing and mingling with volunteers and attendees alike. The volunteer outcome, he said, has been incredible.
“We’ve had more volunteers than we even had sign up,” he said. “They just, they’ve been coming in droves.”
