The HoHo Holiday Shopping Expo took place at the Shoppers Forum Mall over the weekend, running from Friday to Sunday. The expo featured more than 130 vendors,drawing around 500 shoppers to the mall on Saturday and more than 1,000 on Black Friday.
Dennard Hegna, owner of Fairbanks Market and Events, said the main reason for holding the shopping exposition was to try and help small businesses in Alaska that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is an event not so much for the shoppers as it is for the small businesses of Alaska that have took a big hit. Most of these people count on tourism. They count on markets, venues, you know things like that, bazaars, all year long,” Hegna said.
Hegna said he understands the optics of holding the event and drawing large crowds in the midst of the pandemic might not be popular with everyone, but he thought it was important to find a way to help small businesses.
“We have gone from 40-50 events, down to eight and some of these businesses are ready to close the doors,” he said. “And so, I stepped to the plate. I understand that we are in a big pandemic right now ... it’s not about me, it’s about what we can do for Alaskan small businesses. These people really need the support.”
One vendor, Theresa Anders, who owns Theresa Anders Pottery, said the event was a welcome opportunity during a tough time for her business.
“It’s been difficult this winter, but this weekend has been good. It’s been nice to be able to see everybody get out and everybody has been really conscious about wearing a mask and being socially distant; being responsible. So, that’s one thing that I’ve enjoyed,” Anders said.
Anders, who doesn’t have a brick and mortar location for her business, said she regularly participates in vendor events as part of her operation.
“I have a studio in a garage, so I sell things on my Facebook page and I do the Fairbanks Potters Guild and I do the farmers market every summer and I do bazaars during the winter,” Anders said.
Anders said the HoHo Holiday Expo is only the second bazaar she’s sold her wares at this winter.
“This one’s been pretty good and it’s nice that it’s three days. It’s a busy weekend the day after Thanksgiving, so there’s been quite a few people out today, supporting Small Business Saturday, which is great,” Anders said at her booth on Saturday.
Hegna said he thought it was important for local small businesses to have an opportunity to capitalize on holiday shoppers, noting that corporate retailers haven’t borne the weight of the pandemic in the same way locally owned ones have.
“We’re mandating masks. We’re trying to stay in compliance and keep everybody safe. We’re not here to be disrespecting the pandemic, but again, we don’t want small businesses to go broke, because this is the heart of Alaska,” Hegna said. “We’re not corporate, you know.
“People get to go to Walmart and shop, they get to go to Costco and shop, they get to go to Fred Meyer and shop. Why can’t they come here and shop?”
Contact staff writers Alena Naiden at 459-7587 and Sam Ferrara at 459-7575.