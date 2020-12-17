If you ever wanted to take a selfie with a gnome, here is your chance.
Ten homemade holiday gnomes are popping up in the McKinley Village area, south of Denali National Park. They are each about two feet tall, with a sturdy body, bulbous nose peeking out from under a red cap, and a flowing white beard.
It wasn’t until this week that local gnomes responsible for the in-person gnomes revealed why they are here.
“In light of these uncertain times, we’ve endeavored to bring about some extra holiday cheer,” the elves posted on Facebook. “Our community is such a wonderful one — always friendly, welcoming and willing to help. Our hope is to spark joy and a sense of togetherness, despite the need to remain physically apart.”
All 10 gnomes will come out of hiding by Saturday. People are encouraged to find the gnomes, placed on local trails and roads, and take selfies with each one of them. Post those selfies to the Facebook event page “Gnome for the Holidays.” Apparently, prizes will be awarded for some of these selfies.
The gnomes will remain in their set location until Jan. 2 to give everyone a chance to greet them.
“After this date, if you need a new family member or companion to talk to, you can bring one of us home,” according to the Facebook post. “But please consider making a $20 in-kind donation to the McKinley Park Community Club on our behalf.”
The message was signed: The Gnomes.
There’s no hint of who the head gnome is, but my sources tell me that former Denali-area resident Rose Keller, who now lives in Norway, is responsible for this holiday event.
I emailed her directly but alas, she dodged confessing. She just asked her gnomes in Denali to share information from the Gnomes For the Holidays Facebook page. She said the Norwegian gnomes in the forest asked her to share the message with me from their cousins in Denali.
Ice candles
Families can enjoy spending time outside together celebrating the solstice and the holiday season with a special ice candle walk or ski along one of the local neighborhood roads.
Toklat Drive will be illuminated with ice candles from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Park along the Old Parks Highway or the outer parking lot of the McKinley Community Center, which is just off the Parks Highway at Milepost 230. The community center is closed. To get to Toklat Drive, take the first left heading south from the community center. It is a short residential street.
Local residents are encouraged to contribute by making their own ice candle luminaria for the event.
“The more the merrier,” organizers said in a Facebook post announcing the event.
Bring those ice candles ahead of time to the community center before Sunday at noon and leave them on the front porch. Organizers will supply tea lights and move the luminaria to Toklat Drive. Thanks to Anne Barker and Luke Lohmuller for spearheading this family event.
Denali National Park usually sponsors an ice candle walk, but that event was canceled this year.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.