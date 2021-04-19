Spring is in the air and there is one seasonal event that stirs our souls today, just like it did more than a hundred years ago. It is time for Breakup, that joyous time of year when the ice goes out, and someone cashes in on making the winning guess on exactly when it would happen. Today we look to the Nenana Ice Classic which has recorded breakup of the Tanana River ice in front of the town of Nenana since 1917. What may surprise many of you is that betting on the Chena river ice going out, was going on long before the Nenana Ice Classic got started, and for many years there were two of these breakup guessing games going on in both simultaneously:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Nov. 13, 1952, p68
GUESSING BREAKUP TIMES FAVORITE SPORT IN TERRITORY
From January to May one of the favorite Alaskan pastimes is guessing the time the ice will go out. Each year thousands study the ice depth, the past records, their children’s birthdays and their horoscope and make their guess.
For when the ice goes out, winter is gone for sure and summer is just around the corner.
Almost every Alaskan river community has its own game with its official timing device, long records and enthusiastic following.
Before the days of airplanes, railroad and all-weather highways, all travel in the territory came to a halt when the river ice began to get “rotten” and too dangerous for the dog teams to travel. As soon as the river ice was gone, the river boats could begin their annual summer resupply of the inland villages and towns.
During those weeks when the ice was beginning to break, the pioneers had little to do but speculate on when the big day would arrive. Some fabled wagers were made and piles of pelts and pokes of gold changed hands when the ice finally broke.
Today the principal guessing concerns the time the ice will go out at Nenana on the Tanana River, at Fairbanks on the Chena Slough and at Fort Yukon on the Yukon River.
Last year there were 130,000 guesses at Nenana. The winner there was Charles R. Mountjoy, of Juneau, who guessed the ice would go out at 5:04 p.m., May 12, that being his sister’s birthday. He was the sole winner for the first time in many years. With so many guessing usually two or more guess the same time.
The Chena ice went out at 2:43 p.m.; April 29, this year. The winners were Julian Shellum, of Fairbanks, and 12 employees of the Star cab company, who went together on a guess.
The Chena River ice break records go back to 1910, while the records for Nenana date from 1917.
The ice break is timed nowadays by electrical devices. Early in the spring a tripod is sunk in the ice and allowed to freeze there. A wire runs from the tripod out in the river to an official electric clock. When the ice moves a predetermined distance it trips a switch, stopping the clock. That is the official time.
The ice breakup is governed by many factors, including the melting rate and amount of snows back in the mountains, the depth of freezing during the winter, as well as local temperatures.
The official times of the Chena Slough breakups are as follows:
Fairbanks Chena River Breakups
Year, Mo Day, Time
1910, May 9, 1:30 p.m.
1911, May 6, 10:20 p.m.
1912, Apr 29, 12:55 a.m.
1913, May 11, 2:35 a.m.
1914, May 10, 4:45 p.m.
1915, May 3, 4:00 a.m.
1916, May 4, 1:45 p.m.
1917, Apr 30, 3:24 p.m.
1918, May 10, 3:22 p.m.
1919, May 7, 12:54 p.m.
1920, May 14, 12:30 p.m.
1921, May 10, 11:26 a.m.
1922, May 13, 2:24 p.m.
1923, May 8, 10:35 a.m.
1924, May 10, 6:50 p.m.
1925, May 3, 3:51 p.m.
1926, Apr 23, 12:03 p.m.
1927, May 9, 5:39 a.m.
1928, May 1, 10:57 a.m.
1929, May 4, 2:06 a.m.
1930, May 2, 6:25 a.m.
1931, May 8, 4:24 p.m.
1932, Apr 28, 2:39 p.m.
1933, May 5, 8:59 a.m.
1934, Apr 27, 6:55 p.m.
1935, May 14, 5:01 p.m.
1936, Apr 27, 11:24 a.m.
1937, May 11, 11:31 a.m.
1938, May 3, 10:37 a.m.
1939, Apr 27, 7:09 a.m.
1940, Apr 21, 1:11 p.m.
1941, Apr 28, 10:46 p.m.
1942, Apr 29, 6:56 p.m.
1943, Apr 23, 8:18 p.m.
1944, Apr 30, 3:39 p.m.
1945, May 16, 1:56 p.m.
1946, Apr 30, 10:40 a.m.
1947, May 1, 11:05 a.m.
1948, May 10, 9:54 a.m.
1949, May 1, 6:29 p.m.
1950, May 1, 2:49 p.m.
1951, Apr 25, 5:31 p.m.
1952, Apr 29, 2:43 p.m.
This table is missing the earlier dates, but they were published in the April 23, 1912, edition of the Fairbanks Daily Times. Notice the times of 1910 and 1911 do not match the table published in the 1952 date record. This is because they did not have a tripwire in those days, marking a definite moment to declare as official. The 1912 article describes some breakups as gradual and that could also explain the discrepancy in data between the two tables. Here is the 1912 table:
Fairbanks Chena River Breakups
Year, Mo Day, Time
1903, May 7, missing
1904, May 3, 10:30 a.m.
1905, May 8, 12:30 a.m.
1906, Apr 30, 3:00 p.m.
1907, Apr 30, 3:15 p.m.
1908, May 3, 7:57 p.m.
1909, May 9, 11:30 a.m.
1910, May 9, 4:30 p.m.
1911, May 6, 9:52 p.m.
Note: Some of you may want to clip these recorded Chena River times, and save them to compare with the Nenana breakup dates, for that added scientific edge in calculating next year’s guesses for the Nenana Ice Classic. The latest date in these tables was May 16, 1945, and the earliest recorded date was April 21, 1940, for the ice to go out here in Fairbanks on the Chena River. The safest bet is that the ice will go out before June!
