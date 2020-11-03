The 116-year-old building known as the first church built in Fairbanks, currently located at Pioneer Park, needs structural repairs.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward is asking the assembly for $280,000 to carry out the project.
The original First Presbyterian Church was built at the corner of Cushman Street and Seventh Avenue, which is now occupied by a more modern First Presbyterian Church building.
The 1,176-square-foot chapel was moved to Pioneer Park, formerly Alaskaland, in 1966, according to Janet Matheson, historical architect and author of three books about historic buildings in the Fairbanks area.
The chapel was built after efforts by the minister, writer and naturalist Dr. S. Hall Young, who raised funds from businesses and individuals, according to Matheson. The chapel and a small house for Young together cost $5,500.
The structural repairs are expected to cost $390,000 for design, project management and construction, according to the ordinance by Ward. The borough has $110,000 set aside for the project from a 2016 public bond.
The historic building is rented out by the borough for weddings and other small events, though it is currently closed to rentals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the borough website.
The chapel is featured in Matheson’s book, “Fairbanks: A City Historic Building Survey,” published in 1985.
Matheson said that at least two churches were being constructed in Fairbanks in 1904.
“It was the second year of the gold rush,” she said. “First Presbyterian was just ahead of Immaculate Conception (Catholic Church).”
The stained glass used in the windows at the front of the church came from the First Presbyterian Mission cabin at the nearby settlement, Chena, that was later disbanded.
The chapel’s first congregation had 32 members, according to a plaque on the building.
The church had no plumbing. Water was hauled in buckets from the Chena River, Matheson wrote. In the winter, it was heated with two large wood stoves.
The church survived two downtown fires in 1906 and 1919, according to Matheson.
At one time, the building had a large steeple with a light.
In the 1930s, the church was moved east and renamed Young Memorial Hall and a new church was built.
At Pioneer Park, the little white church is known as Cabin No. 15. It has a capacity for up to 50 people, a piano and restrooms on the second floor.
Ward wrote in his ordinance that the chapel is “home to a small, local, religious organization and is one of the few non-denominational chapels in Fairbanks.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.