Hilcorp Alaska is partnering with a statewide charitable foundation to distribute millions in corporate and employee donations to nonprofits.
The arrangement was announced this week and is expected to provide a new stream of money for Alaska charities for years to come and help make up for potential losses as BP, a philanthropic leader, exits the state. The oil giant, which is selling its assets to Hilcorp, reportedly gave away about $4 million to Alaska charities in 2018.
As much as $5 million in contributions from Hilcorp and its employees is anticipated to be allocated over the next 12 months, the Alaska Community Foundation announced this week.
Hilcorp is seeding the new program with a donation of $2,500 for every Alaska employee to allocate. In future years, Hilcorp will match employee donations up to $2,000, according to a news release. It’s not clear what the annual giving will amount to after this year.
Any Alaska or U.S. nonprofit in good standing with the IRS is eligible for a grant, according to Elizabeth Miller, vice president of communications and development for the Alaska Community Foundation.
More than 5,000 nonprofits operate in Alaska, Miller said.
Hilcorp employees will select the beneficiaries, while the Anchorage-based foundation will pay out the donations.
“Whether it is an after school program for at-risk youth, their church, or a homeless shelter, we empower our employees to become lifelong philanthropists and determine how best they can help their communities,” said Dave Wilkins, Hilcorp Alaska senior vice president, in a prepared statement.
The company’s partnership with the Alaska Community Foundation is described in a news release as the beginning of a long-term relationship.
“We could be sending out payments to nonprofits easily by mid-May,” Miller said.
Hilcorp’s new partnership with the Alaska Community Foundation is similar to an arrangement that the Texas-based company has with the Greater Houston Community Foundation, according to the news release. Through that partnership, Hilcorp and its employees have gifted more than $15 million to U.S. nonprofits since 2007.
Hilcorp has been operating in Alaska since 2012 and is on track to purchase a share of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline. The oil and gas company also recently forged a partnership with Doyon, Limited, to explore for oil and gas on Interior lands.
The Alaska Community Foundation has endowed funds and, with its affiliates, allocates up to $8 million to Alaska charities annually.
Hilcorp’s senior vice president said “there is no better organization than ACF to help our employees invest in Alaska.”
The partnership with Hilcorp is a unique way of conducting philanthropy for the community foundation, according to Miller.
“We have worked with companies but nothing exactly like this,” she said. “We really are looking forward to this unique partnership with Hilcorp.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.