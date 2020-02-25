Hilcorp Energy Co. announced Monday that production at the Milne Point oil field increased this year to 34,000 barrels per day for the first time since 2008.
Hilcorp aims to do the same at the nearby Prudhoe Bay oil field, according to a company official.
The oil and gas exploration and production company is on track to buy BP Alaska’s share of the Milne Point oil field, Point Thomson gas field and Prudhoe Bay, the largest oil field in North America, in a $5.6 billion deal pending regulatory approval.
Hilcorp is a privately owned, Texas-based company with interests in the Cook Inlet and the North Slope. Under a new partnership with Doyon, Limited, Hilcorp will also be exploring 1.6 million acres of land in the Yukon Flats for oil and gas.
When the sale of BP assets closes, which Hilcorp expects to happen by June, the company will become the dominant owner of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, which is routed through the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Production at Milne Point was 18,400 barrels of oil per day in November 2014 when Hilcorp acquired a 50% share of the project, according to a news release.
The near doubling in production is attributed to $700 million in investments at Milne Point by Hilcorp and partner BP along with efficiency and innovation at the wellhead, according to the company announcement.
Hilcorp Energy Co. President Jason Rebrook offered this prepared statement:
“This is an important milestone for the state of Alaska and Hilcorp. By empowering our employees closest to the wellhead, driving efficiencies, and innovating, we’re increasing production at Milne Point and putting more oil in TAPS,” he said. “Our goal is to apply these successes at Prudhoe Bay and beyond.”
The company expects to reach 40,000 barrels of oil per day at Milne Point by the end of 2020, according to the news release.
Hilcorp has drilled 60 wells to date, and another 29 are planned for 2020.
The Moose Pad viscous oil project at Milne Point, which began producing in April, can handle 85,000 barrels of fluid per day, according to the news release.
Hilcorp is using polymer flooding to help push more thick oil out of the ground, resulting in higher yields, according to Luke Miller, Alaska government and public affairs manager for Hilcorp.
Hilcorp has 10 producing wells at the 14-acre Moose Pad project, where $270 million in investment has reportedly been made. The Moose Pad project is expected to yield 60 million barrels of oil.
“We are excited about our future in Alaska and look forward to continuing to safely and responsibly develop Alaska’s natural resources,” Rebrook said in the prepared statement.
Hilcorp has been operating in Alaska since 2012, and the company has more than 500 full-time employees.
