BP announced Monday that the sale of its Alaska assets to Hilcorp is proceeding with modified terms.
The new terms, including phasing of payments, reflect market volatility and oil price declines, while “the total consideration for the sale remains unchanged at $5.6 billion,” according to a news release.
The company is looking at transferring North Slope assets in June and other assets, such as a 48.4% share of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, later in the year.
“If necessary, due to timing of approvals, we will complete part of the deal in June, transferring the upstream business to Hilcorp, while continuing to work with regulators for approval of the sale of the midstream,” BP Alaska President Janet Weiss said in a prepared statement.
BP shared some of the details of the renegotiated deal. A spokesman for Hilcorp did not respond to questions about those details.
“The revised agreement adjusts the structure and phasing of the remaining consideration to include lower completion payments in 2020, new cash flow sharing arrangements over the near term, interest-bearing vendor financing and, potentially, an increase in the proportion of the consideration subject to earn-out arrangements,” the BP news release stated.
Earn-out arrangements are when future payments are tied to certain milestones.
“BP and Hilcorp have developed detailed transition plans to deliver a smooth handover of operations upon completion to allow Hilcorp to focus on embedding planned operating efficiencies as rapidly as possible.”
Hilcorp’s request for a certificate of public convenience and necessity to become a TAPS operator is pending before the Regulatory Commission of Alaska. The 800-mile trans-Alaska oil pipeline passes through the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Sept. 28 is the RCA’s self-imposed deadline for deciding on the certificate.
In March, the commission granted Hilcorp’s request for confidentiality of its financial records despite public pressure to disclose the information. Hilcorp is a private company owned by a businessman in Texas.
Weiss, the BP Alaska president, said BP remains committed to completing the sale and pressed regulators to act promptly.
“The future will be tough and I believe the best thing for a more rapid economic recovery for Alaska is the timely completion and approval of this deal, enabling more competitive oil down TAPS,” she said.
Hilcorp released a statement Monday from company President Jason Rebrook.
“We are excited about what the future holds for Hilcorp in Alaska, and we look forward to continuing to safely develop Alaska’s natural resources,” the statement reads.
“In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with BP, the state of Alaska, and others to ensure a seamless transition process as we complete this transaction. We are proud of the work we have done in Alaska over the last eight years and plan on being an important part of the Alaska economy and community for many years to come.”
