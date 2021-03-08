Most everyone knows Fairbanks was a gold mining community in the early days. Mine owners got wealthy, and enormous gold shipments were commonplace. It is important to remember that not everyone was a fortunate mine owner. Although a tempting occupation, highway robbery was actually quite rare and these articles give an entertaining clue as to the reason why.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner – August 29, 1912
HOLD-UP MAN ON FAIRBANKS
Robber Was Unlucky
It has been a long time since a real live holdup artist has been at work in this camp, in fact one of the profession has not been occupied here since the days of the Blue Parka Man, for the difficulties of travel in the North are not conducive to long periods of freedom. Therefore the report that Emil Kaakinen, the proprietor of the Cosmopolitan hotel, was held up Tuesday night on Fairbanks Creek has excited quite a deal of comment.
Kaakinen had been out at the creek on business, he being interested with Adolph Riipa in a mining venture on the upper end of the creek. Between 11 and 12 at night Riipa started for the latter’s cabin on the upper end of 1 above (discovery).
Kaakinen was some distance behind his companion when a man with his face partly concealed by a handkerchief stepped out, presented a gun and went through the hotel man’s pockets. He got nothing for his trouble, the only bit of money on Kaakinen at the time being a four-bit piece which escaped the robber’s attention.
It is evident that the holdup man thought Kaakinen had brought out some money from town to pay the men on the claim.
Here is a related advice-filled editorial by W. F. Thompson regarding the Fairbanks Creek hold-up artist, which was published in the same edition of the News-Miner:
A WORD TO HOLDUPS
We notice in the local press that an attempt is being made by an able-bodied citizen of this camp to revive the holdup industry, which has fallen off something fierce since the “Blue Parka” man was restrained by the authorities from practicing that profession. While we have no desire to throttle any infant industry, or throw a straw in the way of earnest endeavor along any lines of thought or trade, we feel it our duty to inform all chechacoes (sp) who have any idea of resorting to the holdup as a means of livelihood in the Tanana that the industry is a dead one here—at least, that branch of it which demands a gun as auxiliaries or “properties.”
We hate to see a strong, able-bodied man start out on such a quest in this camp as the camp is today, for, no matter how conscientiously he might work, he could not make wages. Nine out of ten men the holdup stopped would have to go to the postal savings bank to draw money, and the tenth man wouldn’t have a cent. The “holdup” has been practiced in this camp so long, along lines which are safely within the law, that the people of the camp are broke in a million places, and most of them would gladly give any holdup artist of the mask and gun variety half (of what) he could find on them.
There are only two lines of holdup work in the camp which seems to be getting what loose change there is, and they are the laundries and the barber shops. If the Fairbanks creek holdup man desires to get the real money, let him borrow a cake of soap and take a bucket of water from some Fairbanks creek ditch and start a laundry—that, or get a pair of horse clippers and a swayback chair and start a barber shop. Along those lines there might be hope for him.
Note: The identity of the hold-up artist was never given as you can see he did not get much sympathy. Hopefully he took the advice of W. F. Thompson, the author of the editorial. Both Emil Kaakinen and W. F. Thompson were long time members of the Fairbanks Men’s Igloo.
