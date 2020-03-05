The Richardson Highway will remain closed again today due to winds approaching 100 mph, heavy drifting snow and whiteout conditions at Thompson Pass (Miles 18-46), according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Similar conditions closed the road on Wednesday in the same area, as well as the highway south of Delta Junction. Crews also had to clear an avalanche at Thompson Pass on Tuesday. The Ricardson Highway has been reopened through the Alaska Range, although high winds are expected to continue today.
Crews have been running all night to try to keep the road open, but with visibility at 10 feet and snow covering the road faster than they can plow it, the pass is impassible to cars, DOT says.
"Winds are even so strong just outside of Valdez that we are running pilot cars to guide vehicles through the Glacier Stream area around mile 1 of the Richardson," according to DOT's Facebook page.
High winds are expected to persist throughout the day.Please check 511.alaska.gov for the latest updates