Clouds, snow, a less than active aurora forecast — those are just some of the things that can crush an aurora chaser’s dreams. They’re exactly what Nate Luebbe does not want to happen.
Luebbe is one of three photographers and videographers, along with Austin Smith and Autumn Schrock, who are in Interior Alaska from the Lower 48 pursuing an aurora photography project using new camera technology from Sony, of which the three are brand ambassadors. Their goal is to capture aurora photos from extreme near-space altitudes — almost 19 miles high — using a Sony a9 II. It’s called the Near Space Aurora Imaging Project.
The plan is to send a camera into the atmosphere attached to a weather balloon where it would spend approximately four hours shooting photos from an aurora-level height, as opposed to a person standing on the ground and aiming the camera up at the sky. They’re also using a state-of-the-art stabilization system to hold the camera steady as winds at such an extreme altitude easily reach 100 miles per hour. The highlight of the camera is its ability to shoot clear photos in conditions with no light.
“It’s revolutionary for its ability to see in the dark,” Luebbe said.
All hasn’t gone well though for the team. Having arrived in Fairbanks about one week ago, they have made several launch attempts in the previous days but had to cancel because winds were too high or skies were too cloudy. On Friday evening, they were heading to the launch site — a field at The Big M Farm outside of Nenana — were they were planning another attempt. The team leaves Alaska on Tuesday, and if Friday night’s shoot doesn’t go as planned, they’ll spend the rest of the weekend hoping for success with several more launch attempts.
“We’re feeling very stressed about the weather and hoping there’s a good window,” Luebbe said.
In addition to trying to shoot aurora photos from a near-space altitude, the team also is producing a documentary slated for release in December on the Near Space Aurora Imaging Project and the camera payload. They are working with Explore Fairbanks, with which Luebbe has worked before, for fresh footage of Alaska’s skies.
“Besides Nate using this project and documentary as a way to promote Fairbanks as the premier aurora viewing destination, Nate and his colleagues are also supplying Explore Fairbanks with photos and video to help us promote Fairbanks as a visitor destination,” said Jerry Evans, public relations manager for Explore Fairbanks.
At 100,000 feet though, anything could happen, and that’s what the team doesn’t want — that moment of offhand chance. What they do want is clear skies, light winds so the balloon can launch, and ultimately, a night with the northern lights dancing across the sky.
“We’re in a weird junction of needing four or five things to come together all at the same time,” Luebbe said.
The three photographers are chronicling the project on their social media channels. You can find them on Instagram at instagram/nateinthewild, instagram/austincamsmith and instagram/autpops.
