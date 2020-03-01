As incidences of novel coronavirus mount outside of Alaska, state and Fairbanks area health care providers are preparing for the possibility of cases surfacing here.
Early last week, the state Department of Health and Social Services announced that Alaska now has the capacity to test for the virus using samples taken by nasal, oral or throat swab and samples from the upper respiratory tract that will be tested at the State Virology Lab in Fairbanks.
As of Friday, the World Health Organization reported just over 83,000 cases worldwide. This includes 2,861 deaths, the vast majority of which have occurred in China. A report of just over 4,700 cases have been reported outside of China in 53 countries. These cases have resulted in 34 deaths.
The first U.S. fatality was reported Saturday in Washington state. Alaska has not had any confirmed cases of the virus.
According to the WHO, there are 59 confirmed cases in the United States as of Wednesday, more than half of which were repatriation cases — or cases in people being returned from a possible infected area. Thirty-six of those cases were specifically from passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to the Alaska State Section on Epidemiology.
Only two of those cases were spread person-to-person within the U.S.
“It’s important to note this virus is brand new to humans. We’ve never seen it in humans before,” said Dr. Joe McLaughlin, state epidemiologist and head of the Alaska Section of Epidemiology. “A lot of people are familiar with the term ‘coronavirus’ because there are actually four common coronaviruses that routinely circulate around human populations each year. Those, in fact, are responsible for 10 to 30% of common colds in adults each year.”
This coronavirus, whose technical name is SARS-CoV-2, causes the coronavirus disease referred to as COVID-19, which is more dangerous than what is caused by the other types of coronavirus.
“This novel coronavirus causes disease much more severe than the seasonal cold,” McLaughlin said. “About 15% of the cases have been reported as being severe or serious cases. A large proportion of cases have also gone on to require intensive care unit stays, which is something you don’t typically see with normal cold viruses circulating.”
How it spreads
“If I were sick right now and I coughed on you and you became infected, it would take two to 14 days for you to develop symptoms,” McLaughlin said.
These initial symptoms include low-grade fever and a cough.
“Those two symptoms last on the order of days, and then you may go on to develop shortness of breath and more serious complications if it persists,” he explained.
Health officials do not yet know how long it takes for one person to be sick enough to infect another person.
“It’s probably on the order of two to three weeks or maybe longer,” McLaughlin said. “If you become sick tomorrow, you likely would be able to spread the disease to other people two or three weeks later.”
Testing, screening, training
Up until last week, all testing for the virus had to be done at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention facility in Atlanta.
Tests consist of a nasal swab, a mouth or throat swab and sometimes a blood test. Once those swabs and blood samples reach the testing facility from wherever the test was administered, it usually takes about two or three days to get the results.
“The good news is that the CDC is working to get test kits to state public health organizations across the entire country and the state virology lab in Fairbanks is on that list,” McLaughlin said.
Fairbanks obtained the ability Wednesday.
Health care providers across the state are also taking precautionary steps to ensure Alaska is prepared for possible cases of the virus.
“We stood up our Incident Command Structure, which is what we use for emergency management, and that varies based on what the emergency is — it’s different if there is a plane crash versus an infectious disease,” said Dr. Danny Robinette, chief medical officer for Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Denali Center.
“We get all our information from the Centers for Disease Control, state epidemiology and the World Health Organization,” he said. “We looked at the recommendations they made and started putting a plan together to be prepared.”
The preparation includes a plan to conduct patient screenings, transport potentially contagious patients and how to interact with contagious patients while they are being treated.
The plan involves numerous people, said Keith Fehr, director of facility operations and safety for Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Clinic and Denali Center.
“Internally we plan with a handful of the leaders, up to 10 of us. Someone from the clinic leadership, in-hospital leadership, PR, quality, regulatory, infection prevention, safety and emergency management, and that’s just internal planning,” he said.
“We send out communication on a weekly basis to all of our staff just to keep them updated on where our preparedness is,” he said, “and we’ve included some of our community partners in a number of meetings with Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center and we’ve also sent out information to all of the EMS providers and all of our other partners.”
The team met daily beginning in January. Now it meets at least twice a week and maintains daily review of updates form the CDC and WHO.
Patient screening began in January. This includes asking patients if they have any of the related symptoms such as a cough or low-grade fever or if the patient has traveled to any infected countries such as China or Italy — and now others.
Screenings are performed at all points of entry, Robinette noted. This includes all entrances of the hospital, both First Care clinics, all lab and procedure centers and Tanana Valley Clinic, among others.
“On a two-week basis at least, we go out and we evaluate those points of entry to make sure folks are comfortable with those tools and using them and asking the right questions,” Robinette said.
Even before patient screenings began, Fehr noted, the hospital took a hard look at its emergency operations plan and made adjustments to fit with the parameters of an infectious disease. The organization had experience from its preparations for disease scares such as Ebola in 2014 and H1N1 swine flu in 2009.
“We have a standard emergency operations plan that’s an all-hazards approach plan for any type of disaster, and within that we’ve been evaluating any of the specific parts of the plan that we may need to activate,” Fehr said. “Ever since H1N1, the organization has been building a cache and maintaining a cache of additional supplies that would be necessary for an infectious disease response, so we verified that those were available and readily accessible.
“These supplies include N-95 masks, some of the suits that you wear to protect yourself when working with these patients, just additional surgical masks that we would give out to folks coming in that may be exhibiting signs and symptoms,” he said.
The team has also been practicing treatment sequences with mock patients to ensure a proper care procedure is followed and memorized. These have been weekly practices since January.
“We’re doing trials basically, like a simulated patient comes in and we go through the steps we would need to in a real situation,” Robinette added. “Testing and evaluating that people know how to respond and are doing it appropriately.”
Treatment and prevention
No medication exists for treatment, and no vaccine exists for prevention, McLaughlin noted.
“There’s a clinical trial under way to test a couple anti-viral medications that could be promising. At this point there are no specific anti-viral treatments,” he said. “So right now, treatment consists of supportive care for people who have shortness of breath and some of the more severe symptoms.”
The option is to try to prevent contracting the disease in the first place.
“In terms of prevention, the big things to do to prevent transmission from person to person are staying away from people who are sick because the virus is transmitted to respiratory droplets, through coughing or sneezing. If you are within six feet of a sick person, you could breathe in these respiratory droplets.”
The biggest thing, McLaughlin noted, although it sounds simple, is to just wash your hands often.
“Try to keep things disinfected. So that means, washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or if soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol,” McLaughlin said. “Try to clean surfaces with EPA-registered disinfectant on a regular basis, and the biggest thing is if you are sick, the best bet is to stay home and away from other people.”
Prevention methods can include increased disinfection of the home space and work space.
According to McLaughlin, the immediate risk is still considered to be low in the U.S.
“However, this virus is continuing to spread to many countries,” he said. “Our World Health Organization has reported 33 countries seeing cases and the CDC has said that the likelihood of seeing it spread from person to person in a community outbreak setting seems likely that that will happen at some point. We hope it won’t, but based on what we’re seeing in other countries, the likelihood seems high.”
The National Institutes of Health has started working on a vaccine, McLaughlin noted, though he said it won’t be available for at least a year.
Until then, the best bet is to stick with community mitigation, he said.
“The goal is to slow down transmission so that it gives us time to prepare communities for outbreaks that may happen and gives us time to develop meds and vaccines,” he said. “If you don’t have any community mitigation measure in place, you can get a huge spike in cases which can also overwhelm health care and public health infrastructure.
McLaughlin also wants to dispel stigmatization.
“One of the things that’s occurring globally is there’s a high potential for stigmatization, and we want to manage fear and misinformation by providing timely and accurate information to the public,” he said. “We definitely don’t want people to be stigmatized due to their race or other factors.”
He noted this pertains in particular to individuals of Asian heritage since the point of origin for the epidemic is China.
“A person’s race has nothing to do with it,” he said.
The state Department of Health and Social Services is remaining in close contact with the CDC with daily updates on the situation, McLaughlin added.
